Bread and Circuses! Adorable Quokka Enjoys Juggling Show

This plump little quokka definitely likes food, but it is also eager to see some cool tricks performed by humans. A juggling show seems to be extremely entertaining for this Australian beauty! Just look at how attentive and curious the quokka looks! It even tries to grab the pines as they fly in the air. So cute!
Some animals are really smart and can perform incredible, unbelievable tricks like it's no big deal. Others, however, can be really good at watching these tricks and applaud performers with their tiny hands.
