Bread and Circuses! Adorable Quokka Enjoys Juggling Show
Bread and Circuses! Adorable Quokka Enjoys Juggling Show
Some animals are really smart and can perform incredible, unbelievable tricks like it's no big deal. Others, however, can be really good at watching these... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
This plump little quokka definitely likes food, but it is also eager to see some cool tricks performed by humans. A juggling show seems to be extremely entertaining for this Australian beauty! Just look at how attentive and curious the quokka looks! It even tries to grab the pines as they fly in the air. So cute!
Bread and Circuses! Adorable Quokka Enjoys Juggling Show

16:30 GMT 16.09.2021
Some animals are really smart and can perform incredible, unbelievable tricks like it's no big deal. Others, however, can be really good at watching these tricks and applaud performers with their tiny hands.
This plump little quokka definitely likes food, but it is also eager to see some cool tricks performed by humans. A juggling show seems to be extremely entertaining for this Australian beauty! Just look at how attentive and curious the quokka looks! It even tries to grab the pines as they fly in the air. So cute!
