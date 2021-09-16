https://sputniknews.com/20210916/biden-went-for-full-afghanistan-pullout-despite-his-cabinets-advice-book-claims-1089125562.html

Biden Went For Full Afghanistan Pullout Despite His Cabinet's Advice, Book Claims

16.09.2021

US President Joe Biden appeared to go against his own Cabinet when he ordered the complete withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, according to an excerpt from a new book called "Peril" by Bob Woodward, as cited by The Telegraph.Among those who eventually appeared to have different views on the Afghanistan pullout was Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who initially backed Biden's "full withdrawal" plan but allegedly changed his mind after meeting NATO allies in March.Biden, however, was adamant in his intention to avoid "mission creep", allegedly telling a national security meeting that the mission was "not to deliver a death blow to the Taliban*".According to the book, the US president felt that, during Barack Obama's tenure, generals had persuaded him to leave troops in Afghanistan, but would not do so with him.In the end, as is widely known, the US decided to pull its troops out of the war-ravaged nation, prompting turmoil, the swift seizure of Afghanistan by the Taliban, and a chaotic evacuation from the Kabul Airport, along with many other issues that the Biden administration is still being criticised for.Biden, who has defended his Afghanistan decisions even in light of his approval rating plummetting, is described in the new book as a "reluctant president", who only ran for the White House in order to confront Donald Trump.Yet, when he won the race for the Oval Office, he did not appear to feel "comfortable" in the White House, allegedly describing it as a "tomb". Having discovered Trump's golf simulator that was still there, Biden reportedly said: "What a f**king a**hole".When it came to a viral Air Force One incident - the one when Biden stumbled when walking up the steps to the plane - the president was said to immediately whisper "F**k. F**k!" once he was finally on board.This and other behind-the-scenes sneak-peeks into the transition period between the tenures of Trump and Biden were offered by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in "Peril", set to hit shelves on 24 September.

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

