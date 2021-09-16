Registration was successful!
Biden Retrieved on New Attack Ad Against Buttigieg Over Fears of Reprisal, Book Claims
Biden Retrieved on New Attack Ad Against Buttigieg Over Fears of Reprisal, Book Claims
According to the forthcoming book titled “Peril, written by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodard and Robert Costa, then-candidate Joe Biden reluctantly... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
Woodward and Costa’s new book “Peril” claims how Biden’s campaign pulled together a new attack called Pete’s Record after facing struggle in the Democratic presidential primary in early 2020. Which contrasted Buttgieg’s experience as mayor with Biden’s experience as vice president.The ad makes a sarcastic remark implying that both candidates have helped “shape our economy”.The ad also compared Pete Buttigieg’s installing of decorative lights under bridges with Biden’s effort to help lead the passage of the Affordable Care Act.Biden allegedly changed his mind just six hours after approving its release, fearing the attack ad would receive criticism and be seen as a desperate attempt to smear Buttgieg’s image.By then the ad had made its way through the media and YouTube.Buttigieg eventually dropped out of the race, endorsed Biden and was later nominated by the new chairman to take on the position of Transportation secretary.
22:15 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 22:22 GMT 16.09.2021)

22:15 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 22:22 GMT 16.09.2021)
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg takes a question during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2021
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg takes a question during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
According to the forthcoming book titled “Peril, written by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodard and Robert Costa, then-candidate Joe Biden reluctantly approved a campaign ad, reprimanding his then-primary rival Pete Buttigieg’s record as a South Bend mayor.
Woodward and Costa’s new book “Peril” claims how Biden’s campaign pulled together a new attack called Pete’s Record after facing struggle in the Democratic presidential primary in early 2020. Which contrasted Buttgieg’s experience as mayor with Biden’s experience as vice president.
The ad makes a sarcastic remark implying that both candidates have helped “shape our economy”.

“Joe Biden led the passage and implementation of the Recovery Act, saving our economy from a depression,” the ad said, before the background music transitioned to a more mellow tone. “Pete Buttgieg revitalized the sidewalks of Downtown South Bend by laying out decorative brick.”

The ad also compared Pete Buttigieg’s installing of decorative lights under bridges with Biden’s effort to help lead the passage of the Affordable Care Act.
Biden allegedly changed his mind just six hours after approving its release, fearing the attack ad would receive criticism and be seen as a desperate attempt to smear Buttgieg’s image.
© AP Photo / Susan WalshPresident-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh

“Take it off,” Biden reportedly told his senior adviser Mike Donilon. “Take it back. I don’t want it airing any longer. Take it down!”

By then the ad had made its way through the media and YouTube.
Buttigieg eventually dropped out of the race, endorsed Biden and was later nominated by the new chairman to take on the position of Transportation secretary.
