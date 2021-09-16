https://sputniknews.com/20210916/baltic-russophobes-continue-nord-stream-2-battle-gavin-newsom-wins-california-recall-1089114108.html

Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss the California recall election and the Democrats' new election bill. California Governor Gavin Newsom easily defeated Republican challenger Larry Elder in a recall election. Also, will the Democrats bypass the filibuster to enact their signature legislation?Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been completed and the last obstacle is to obtain the proper certifications. The Russophobic leaders in the Baltic States are working to thwart the operation. In response to the issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently stated "I was once again convinced that they are trying to adapt the entire policy of the European Union to the views, tastes, and manners of this Russophobic minority,"Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss General Milley and former President Trump. A new book states that General Mark Milley was concerned over the possibility of President Trump attacking China and took significant steps to frustrate the possibility of that outcome. Was this a valiant act of heroism or an illegal coup? Did Milley also use this opportunity to stop the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan as Trump had ordered?Kathy Kelly, American peace activist, joins us to discuss Pentagon spending. According to recent reports, upwards of 14 trillion dollars was spent by the Pentagon since 9/11. At least half of that sum was sucked up by contractors, with corporate giants such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon gobbling up the lion's share.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss US sanctions and China. China is dealing a significant blow to the sanctions policy of the US empire. A major blow to the sanctions against Venezuela seems to be in the offing as China seems poised to revive the oil industry of the Bolivarian republic.Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the recent earthquake in Haiti and the issue of the international response bringing neoliberal economic pain to the people of the island nation.Dr. Gigi El-Bayoumi, professor of medicine at George Washington University Hospital and founding director at Rodham Institute at GWU, joins us to discuss vaccine hesitancy. Dr. El-Bayoumi discusses some of the reasons for vaccine hesitancy and whether these obstacles can be overcome. Also, the team discusses what the surveys show as the main reasons for people refusing the vaccine.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss North Korea. North and South Korea have both fired missiles into the sea recently, as the two Peninsula nations may be falling back into a downward spiral of relations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

