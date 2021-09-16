Apple, Google's Actions Considered Interference in Russia's Affairs, Senior Lawmaker Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Actions of Apple and Google during Russian parliamentary elections are considered as interference in domestic affairs of the country, Andrei Klimov, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for the protection of state sovereignty, said on Thursday.
"Particular attention should be paid to organisations and individuals associated with extremist activities established in court. The share of information and materials by them within the framework of election campaigns has significant restrictions, directly established by law", the lawmaker told the commission session.
Klimov added that the Russian side paid attention to US digital giants Apple and Google, "whose actions during the period of the Russian elections are considered by us as illegal and directly related to the interference in the purely internal affairs of Russia".
"The relevant evidence was officially handed over to the US ambassador by the Russian Foreign Ministry", the lawmaker said, adding that the Russian prosecutor's office had officially called on Apple and Google to eliminate violations.
The statement was made after the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Sullivan last week over America's efforts to interfere in the elections.
The ministry noted that the American tech giants' mobile platforms are hosting apps that aim to influence the outcome of the elections. Moreover, the Russian authorities added that the developers of the apps are tied to the Pentagon.
Russians will head to the polls on 17-19 September for parliamentary elections. According to recent opinion polling by Russian sociological firms, the governing party United Russia is supported by between 26 and 30 percent of voters, with the opposition Communist Party, Liberal Democratic Party, and Just Russia polling in second, third, and fourth, with 14.9-22 percent, 7-9.6 percent and 5-6.3 percent, respectively.