Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Capitol Fence Being Set Up to Fortify Area Ahead of 18 September Rally

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/apple-googles-actions-considered-interference-in-russias-affairs-senior-lawmaker-says-1089123808.html
Apple, Google's Actions Considered Interference in Russia's Affairs, Senior Lawmaker Says
Apple, Google's Actions Considered Interference in Russia's Affairs, Senior Lawmaker Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Actions of Apple and Google during Russian parliamentary elections are considered as interference in domestic affairs of the country, Andrei... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T10:45+0000
2021-09-16T10:54+0000
apple
andrei klimov
russia
google
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107678/50/1076785027_0:54:3000:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_b2a5c86d12d7db19264eb0168570e486.jpg
Klimov added that the Russian side paid attention to US digital giants Apple and Google, "whose actions during the period of the Russian elections are considered by us as illegal and directly related to the interference in the purely internal affairs of Russia".The statement was made after the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Sullivan last week over America's efforts to interfere in the elections.The ministry noted that the American tech giants' mobile platforms are hosting apps that aim to influence the outcome of the elections. Moreover, the Russian authorities added that the developers of the apps are tied to the Pentagon.Russians will head to the polls on 17-19 September for parliamentary elections. According to recent opinion polling by Russian sociological firms, the governing party United Russia is supported by between 26 and 30 percent of voters, with the opposition Communist Party, Liberal Democratic Party, and Just Russia polling in second, third, and fourth, with 14.9-22 percent, 7-9.6 percent and 5-6.3 percent, respectively.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107678/50/1076785027_304:0:2697:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_1c9c7879523cef496c540230fd2d33c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
apple, andrei klimov, russia, google

Apple, Google's Actions Considered Interference in Russia's Affairs, Senior Lawmaker Says

10:45 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 10:54 GMT 16.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoGoogle logo
Google logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Actions of Apple and Google during Russian parliamentary elections are considered as interference in domestic affairs of the country, Andrei Klimov, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for the protection of state sovereignty, said on Thursday.

"Particular attention should be paid to organisations and individuals associated with extremist activities established in court. The share of information and materials by them within the framework of election campaigns has significant restrictions, directly established by law", the lawmaker told the commission session.

Klimov added that the Russian side paid attention to US digital giants Apple and Google, "whose actions during the period of the Russian elections are considered by us as illegal and directly related to the interference in the purely internal affairs of Russia".

"The relevant evidence was officially handed over to the US ambassador by the Russian Foreign Ministry", the lawmaker said, adding that the Russian prosecutor's office had officially called on Apple and Google to eliminate violations.

The statement was made after the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Sullivan last week over America's efforts to interfere in the elections.
The ministry noted that the American tech giants' mobile platforms are hosting apps that aim to influence the outcome of the elections. Moreover, the Russian authorities added that the developers of the apps are tied to the Pentagon.
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGARThe Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019.
The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019.
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
Russians will head to the polls on 17-19 September for parliamentary elections. According to recent opinion polling by Russian sociological firms, the governing party United Russia is supported by between 26 and 30 percent of voters, with the opposition Communist Party, Liberal Democratic Party, and Just Russia polling in second, third, and fourth, with 14.9-22 percent, 7-9.6 percent and 5-6.3 percent, respectively.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:26 GMTFrance May Demand Compensation From Australia for Submarine Deal Breach, Defence Minister Says
11:22 GMTKremlin Regrets European Parliament's Russia Report
11:08 GMTRussia Uses 'Best Suited' Internet Regulation, Kremlin Says
11:07 GMTFans Slam Michael Owen After England Legend Claims 'PSG Were Better Off Without Lionel Messi'
10:47 GMT'Cringe and Embarrassment': Australian Defence Minister Mocked for Not Knowing How to Do Elbow Bump
10:45 GMTApple, Google's Actions Considered Interference in Russia's Affairs, Senior Lawmaker Says
10:42 GMT'I Can't Speak to Validity': Pentagon Spokesman Elusive Over Milley's Alleged Secret Calls to China
10:41 GMTTaliban Bans Women From Entering Ministry of Women Affairs, Employee Says
10:33 GMTCapitol Fence Being Set Up to Fortify Area Ahead of 18 September Rally
10:30 GMTUK Defence Sec. Fires Back at China's AUKUS Accusations of 'Cold War Mentality'
09:55 GMTAUKUS Not Intended to Be Adversarial to Other Countries, UK PM Johnson Says
09:19 GMTRed Bull Boss Slams Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes for Faking His Injuries After Italian GP Crash
09:10 GMTAs Toll of South Africa Unrest Exceeds BLM Riots' Damage, Activist Says Instigators Will Walk Free
09:07 GMTPolice in Spain Evacuate Parts of Downtown Oviedo Over Bomb Threat
08:48 GMTWoman Who Threatened to Kill VP Kamala Harris Because She is 'Not Actually Black' Pleads Guilty
08:34 GMTNorth Korea Touts Its Railway-Borne Missile System to Deal 'Harsh Blow to Threat-Posing Forces'
08:11 GMTChina Accuses US of Intensifying Arms Race by Creating AUKUS
07:55 GMT'Stab in the Back': Ex-French Official Blasts New Trilateral Defence Deal Between US, UK & Australia
07:38 GMTTaliban Seeks to Build Good Relations With World Through Diplomacy, Spokesman Says
07:34 GMTPalestinians Welcome Egypt's Mediation Between Israel & Palestinians But Will It Yield Results?