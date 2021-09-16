Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin are holding a meeting with their Australian counterparts - Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton.The meeting is being held after the announcement of a new security alliance between the countries, which also includes the UK. It is aimed at sharing cutting-edge defence technologies, and also includes the development of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Antony Blinken Meets Australian FM Payne Following AUKUS Defence Alliance Announcement
Previously, US President Joe Biden announced a new defence pact between the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, which was named AUKUS.
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin are holding a meeting with their Australian counterparts - Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton.
The meeting is being held after the announcement of a new security alliance between the countries, which also includes the UK. It is aimed at sharing cutting-edge defence technologies, and also includes the development of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.