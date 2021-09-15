Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/who-let-the-dogs-out-goofy-huskies-scream-for-help-when-their-owner-is-away-1089090204.html
Who Let the Dogs Out? Goofy Huskies Scream for Help When Their Owner is Away
Who Let the Dogs Out? Goofy Huskies Scream for Help When Their Owner is Away
Canines are very social and extremely loyal - but it also means they want to see us every second of their lives. So when we leave for work our doggos are... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T16:30+0000
2021-09-15T16:30+0000
huskies
dog
videoclub
husky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089090701_16:0:1333:741_1920x0_80_0_0_e79f38c1808c686bbaf8b076c69fa82d.png
A woman left her huskies just for a few minutes but they decided something awful had happened - so they started crying for help. Huskies are very good at sounding like fire sirens, or even like some otherwordly creatures, so their human just can't ignore these hellish screams.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089090701_180:0:1168:741_1920x0_80_0_0_131c41f534dbd0b7902b1718716d4cf7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
huskies, dog, videoclub, husky

Who Let the Dogs Out? Goofy Huskies Scream for Help When Their Owner is Away

16:30 GMT 15.09.2021
© Photo : husky_lover000Huskies crying
Huskies crying - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© Photo : husky_lover000
Subscribe
Canines are very social and extremely loyal - but it also means they want to see us every second of their lives. So when we leave for work our doggos are heartbroken! For them, these hours feel like an eternity without their best friends.
A woman left her huskies just for a few minutes but they decided something awful had happened - so they started crying for help. Huskies are very good at sounding like fire sirens, or even like some otherwordly creatures, so their human just can't ignore these hellish screams.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:51 GMTJoint Chiefs Chairman Milley Defends His China Interactions After Revelations Made in Woodward Book
16:51 GMTTwitter Explodes After World Anti-Doping Agency Says It Will Review Ban of Cannabis at Olympics
16:45 GMTUS Launches Half-Billion Dollar Study of Long-Term Effects of COVID-19
16:35 GMTFans Hail Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd Star Gifts His Shirt to Steward He Knocked Out With a Shot
16:30 GMTWho Let the Dogs Out? Goofy Huskies Scream for Help When Their Owner is Away
16:23 GMTUK Police Arrest 71 Climate Protesters Over Disruption on M25 Highway
16:17 GMTScores of US Vessels With ‘Stolen Syrian Oil’ Leave Arab Republic for Iraq, Report Says
16:10 GMTBiden Dismisses Reports of Chinese President Xi Turning Down Their Meeting While Beijing Keeps Mum
16:04 GMTThe Afternoon of the Short Daggers: The A-Z of Boris Johnson's September Cabinet Reshuffle
15:49 GMTUS Military’s Iron Dome Missile Defence System May Be Deployed in Ukraine
15:34 GMTSimone Biles, Other Athletes Call For Full Probe Into FBI, USA Gymnastics Over Allowing Sex Abuse
15:34 GMTEx-Acting CIA Director Says Jihadists 'Absolutely Inspired' by Taliban Victory, Hectic US Withdrawal
15:11 GMTCould Nicki Minaj’s Bizarre Hip-Hop Feud With UK PM BoJo Get Steamy?
15:05 GMTNorth Korea Missile Tests Pose Threat to Neighbors, Int'l Community, US State Dept. Says
14:46 GMTLondon Court Accepts Request by Giuffre's Lawyers to Contact Prince Andrew About Sex Assault Case
14:43 GMTGazprom Head Says Gas Deliveries Via Nord Stream 2 Will Not Start on 1 October
14:33 GMTChina to Sell Over 7 Million Barrels of State Reserve Crude Oil in First-Ever Auction
14:24 GMTMysterious Illness Engulfs India's Haryana State as It Claims Nine Children's Lives
14:00 GMTUK's Kent Fire Service Tackling Massive Blaze at National Grid Site Near Ashford - Photos
13:56 GMTPalace Wishes Prince Harry Happy Birthday as Expert Warns Him Against Issuing Political Message