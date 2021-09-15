Who Let the Dogs Out? Goofy Huskies Scream for Help When Their Owner is Away

A woman left her huskies just for a few minutes but they decided something awful had happened - so they started crying for help. Huskies are very good at sounding like fire sirens, or even like some otherwordly creatures, so their human just can't ignore these hellish screams.
Canines are very social and extremely loyal - but it also means they want to see us every second of their lives. So when we leave for work our doggos are heartbroken! For them, these hours feel like an eternity without their best friends.
