'We Said Yes to Science': Gavin Newsom Gives Remarks After Holding Off California Recall Vote

California Governor Gavin Newsom staved off an effort to oust him from office in Tuesday's special election.
During remarks after holding off the recall vote, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that "no" was "not the only thing that was expressed tonight".
"We said 'yes' to science, we said 'yes' to vaccines, we said 'yes' to ending this pandemic", he underscored.
The governor added that "we [also] said 'yes' to [a ] woman's fundamental constitutional right to decide for herself what she does with her body […], we said 'yes' to diversity […] and inclusion".
Newsom pointed out that he was "humbled and grateful to the millions and millions of Californians that exercised their fundamental right to vote".
The remarks came after the governor said earlier this year that the campaign to remove him from office had nothing to do with dissatisfaction in his leadership but was instead a challenge to California's progressive policies on immigration, diversity, healthcare, and criminal justice.
"It's about our clean air, clean water programmes, meeting our environmental strategies", he told KQED radio.
The recall effort in California was triggered earlier in the year by state residents unhappy with Newsom's pandemic-related policies, his approach to handling economic problems, and other issues.