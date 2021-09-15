Vaccinated Only: Latvia Launches Separate Train Cars for Passengers With COVID Certificates

In such cars, passengers are allowed to take off their face masks.It was previously reported that such wagons would appear as pilot projects on the Riga - Daugavpils - Kraslava and Riga - Rezekne 2 routes.
RIGA (Sputnik) - Cars for people vaccinated against COVID-19 or those who have recently recovered from the virus have started to appear on some train routes in Latvia, a representative of Pasazieru vilciens, the passenger-carrying railway monopoly in Latvia, told Sputnik.
"From 15 September, on a number of railway routes in Latvia, train cars for vaccinated or previously ill with COVID passengers have appeared. Boarding is allowed upon presenting a COVID certificate or a negative COVID-19 test", the representative said.
In such cars, passengers are allowed to take off their face masks.
It was previously reported that such wagons would appear as pilot projects on the Riga - Daugavpils - Kraslava and Riga - Rezekne 2 routes.