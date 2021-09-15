Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/us-president-biden-delivers-remarks-on-national-security-initiative-1089107122.html
US President Biden Delivers Remarks on National Security Initiative
US President Biden Delivers Remarks on National Security Initiative
The White House did not elaborate on the details of the president's speech; however, a report has suggested it will involve cooperation between the US... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T21:08+0000
2021-09-15T21:08+0000
joe biden
us
white house
national security
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088937141_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_508b7a8529c56b49b8bbb354e0520a85.jpg
US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks to shed light on a national security initiative in Washington, DC.Previously, the Sydney Morning Herald said that Biden would be announcing a new pact with the UK and Australia to share intel data and information on advanced technologies, including high-tech missiles and nuclear submarines.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088937141_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88e356034c2c87a688c1a778b104a1fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, white house, national security

US President Biden Delivers Remarks on National Security Initiative

21:08 GMT 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
The White House did not elaborate on the details of the president's speech; however, a report has suggested it will involve cooperation between the US, Australia, and the United Kingdom.
US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks to shed light on a national security initiative in Washington, DC.
Previously, the Sydney Morning Herald said that Biden would be announcing a new pact with the UK and Australia to share intel data and information on advanced technologies, including high-tech missiles and nuclear submarines.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:08 GMTUS President Biden Delivers Remarks on National Security Initiative
21:06 GMTAustralia to Gain Nuclear-Powered Submarine With New Defense Effort With US, UK
20:47 GMTMagnitude 5.4 Earthquake Shakes China's Sichuan Region - EMSC
20:45 GMTNearly 70% of Americans Believe Rise in COVID-19 Deaths Preventable - Poll
20:35 GMTLawyer of Russian National Grichishkin Anticipates Sentencing Hearing in October
20:15 GMTLaw Enforcement Reportedly Use Commercial Data for 'Warrantless' Surveillance on Possible Criminals
20:04 GMTGeneral Mark Milley Facing Increased Scrutiny From Lawmakers Over Secret Calls to China
19:49 GMT'Stay Tuned': GOP Candidate Elder Hints at Possible Rematch With California Governor Newsom
19:13 GMTMore Equal Users: Decisions to Shield Celebrities Came From the Top, Facebook Whistleblower Recalls
18:35 GMTAfghan Central Bank Says Recovered $12.3 Million Previously Owned by Ex-Gov't Officials
18:24 GMTCalifornia Recall: Is it Time for Newsom to Open Champagne and for Elder to Concede Defeat?
18:18 GMTNew York City Requires All Delegates Attending UNGA to Show Proof of Vaccination
18:07 GMTBlinken: US-Australia Partnership Has Never Been Stronger or More Important
17:43 GMTTaiwanese Jets Land on Highway in Pineapple Field Amid Annual Drills on Defence Against China
17:17 GMTElon Musk Ignites Fire on Social Media After Posting Statement on UFOs
17:15 GMTNew Species of Hybodont Shark From Jurassic Period 160 Million Years Ago Discovered in India
16:51 GMTJoint Chiefs Chairman Milley Defends His China Interactions After Revelations Made in Woodward Book
16:51 GMTTwitter Explodes After World Anti-Doping Agency Says It Will Review Ban of Cannabis at Olympics
16:45 GMTUS Launches Half-Billion Dollar Study of Long-Term Effects of COVID-19
16:35 GMTFans Hail Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd Star Gifts His Shirt to Steward He Knocked Out With a Shot