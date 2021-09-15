US President Biden Delivers Remarks on National Security Initiative

US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks to shed light on a national security initiative in Washington, DC.Previously, the Sydney Morning Herald said that Biden would be announcing a new pact with the UK and Australia to share intel data and information on advanced technologies, including high-tech missiles and nuclear submarines.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The White House did not elaborate on the details of the president's speech; however, a report has suggested it will involve cooperation between the US, Australia, and the United Kingdom.
