Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: EU's Von der Leyen Delivers State of the Union Address

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/us-department-of-justice-asks-federal-judge-to-bar-the-controversial-law-on-abortions-in-texas-1089084044.html
US Department of Justice Asks Federal Judge to Bar the Controversial Law on Abortions in Texas
US Department of Justice Asks Federal Judge to Bar the Controversial Law on Abortions in Texas
The development comes several days after the agency filed a lawsuit to challenge a decision by local authorities to introduce legislation that President Joe... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T06:48+0000
2021-09-15T06:52+0000
joe biden
us
texas
abortion
department of justice
supreme court
us constitution
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107626/79/1076267930_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_100cce804dcd6f9e080c519b0c90660b.jpg
The US Department of Justice has asked Judge Robert L. Pitman of the Western District of Texas to block the state's law on abortions from enactment. In an emergency motion filed late on Tuesday, the department argued that Senate Bill 8 (SB8), violates the landmark Supreme Court ruling in Roe vs Wade, which effectively legalised abortion in the United States.The request is the latest salvo in the ongoing battle between the Biden administration and the Lone Star State. At the beginning of September, the US Supreme Court, the country's top court, refused to block the legislation in a 5-4 ruling, while stopping short of voicing a decision on the bill's constitutionality. Why Has the Law Provoked Such Opposition?Critics argue that the SB8, also known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, effectively bans all abortions in Texas. The legislation prohibits doctors performing the procedures as early as six weeks and requires them to check for a foetal heartbeat and if one is detected then the abortion is banned. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said the law's wording is misleading, noting that at such an early stage of pregnancy doctors detect a portion of a tissue "that will become the heart as the embryo develops".SB8 allows doctors to perform the procedure if they believe that a medical emergency exists, but does not allow terminations in the case of rape or incest. Another thing that worries opponents of the bill is that ordinary citizens and not the authorities will ensure that other individuals adhere to it and that civil lawsuits rather criminal prosecution will be used to "punish" potential perpetrators. Essentially, this means that any individual or organisation, who "aids or abets" or "intends" to aid or abet a woman in receiving an abortion can be sued by Texas residents or those living outside of the state. Even a taxi driver, who drives a woman to a hospital can be held accountable.Several US companies, including Uber and Lyft, have criticised the legislation and said they will cover all legal fees of their employees if they are sued under SB8.The plaintiffs, who don't have to be related to the woman who underwent an abortion, may get at least $10,000 if they win the case, while those found guilty may face fines in the same amount.
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107626/79/1076267930_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e98b1fbea53a56083fee70e89cffaa4e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, texas, abortion, department of justice, supreme court, us constitution

US Department of Justice Asks Federal Judge to Bar the Controversial Law on Abortions in Texas

06:48 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 06:52 GMT 15.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinPresident of Planned Parenthood Leana Wen speaks during a protest against abortion bans
President of Planned Parenthood Leana Wen speaks during a protest against abortion bans - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The development comes several days after the agency filed a lawsuit to challenge a decision by local authorities to introduce legislation that President Joe Biden described as an "unprecedented assault" on women's rights. Proponents of the bill, which include Texas Governor Greg Abbott, say it will save millions of lives.
The US Department of Justice has asked Judge Robert L. Pitman of the Western District of Texas to block the state's law on abortions from enactment. In an emergency motion filed late on Tuesday, the department argued that Senate Bill 8 (SB8), violates the landmark Supreme Court ruling in Roe vs Wade, which effectively legalised abortion in the United States.

"It is settled constitutional law that 'a State may not prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability'. But Texas has done just that. Texas enacted S.B.8 in open defiance of the Constitution. [Preventing the enactment of the law ] is necessary to protect the constitutional rights of women in Texas and the sovereign interest of the United States", reads the DOJ motion.

The request is the latest salvo in the ongoing battle between the Biden administration and the Lone Star State. At the beginning of September, the US Supreme Court, the country's top court, refused to block the legislation in a 5-4 ruling, while stopping short of voicing a decision on the bill's constitutionality.

Why Has the Law Provoked Such Opposition?

Critics argue that the SB8, also known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, effectively bans all abortions in Texas. The legislation prohibits doctors performing the procedures as early as six weeks and requires them to check for a foetal heartbeat and if one is detected then the abortion is banned. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said the law's wording is misleading, noting that at such an early stage of pregnancy doctors detect a portion of a tissue "that will become the heart as the embryo develops".

SB8 allows doctors to perform the procedure if they believe that a medical emergency exists, but does not allow terminations in the case of rape or incest.

Another thing that worries opponents of the bill is that ordinary citizens and not the authorities will ensure that other individuals adhere to it and that civil lawsuits rather criminal prosecution will be used to "punish" potential perpetrators.

Essentially, this means that any individual or organisation, who "aids or abets" or "intends" to aid or abet a woman in receiving an abortion can be sued by Texas residents or those living outside of the state. Even a taxi driver, who drives a woman to a hospital can be held accountable.
Several US companies, including Uber and Lyft, have criticised the legislation and said they will cover all legal fees of their employees if they are sued under SB8.

The plaintiffs, who don't have to be related to the woman who underwent an abortion, may get at least $10,000 if they win the case, while those found guilty may face fines in the same amount.

"Every citizen is now a private attorney general. You can have random people who are against abortion start suing tomorrow", Josh Blackman, a constitutional law professor at South Texas College of Law Houston, said back in May when the Texas governor signed the bill into law.

100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:00 GMTTaliban Mulling Creation of Regular Army in Afghanistan, Army Chief of Staff Says
07:48 GMTLive Updates: Von der Leyen Says EU to Give Extra 100 Mln Euros in Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan
07:27 GMTBeijing Slams 'Despicable Action' to Ban Chinese Ambassador From British Parliament
07:19 GMTEU's Von der Leyen Delivers State of the Union Address
07:18 GMTS. Korea Becomes 7th Country to Launch Its Own Ballistic Missile From Submarine, Seoul Says
06:56 GMTQuestions Raised Over Future of Whaling as Faroe Islands Slaughters 1,400 Dolphins in a Single Day
06:48 GMTUS Department of Justice Asks Federal Judge to Bar the Controversial Law on Abortions in Texas
06:29 GMTThird Shot & Attempts to Revive the Peace Process Haven't Lifted Israeli PM's Ratings, Here's Why
06:28 GMTCanada People's Party Poll Surge Shows Voters 'Fed Up' With Establishment, Leader Bernier Says
06:20 GMTIsrael Believes Iran Couple of Months Away From Being Able to Produce Nuclear Bomb
05:51 GMTImmigrants' Vaccine Scepticism Jeopardises Herd Immunity, Danish Health Authorities Warn
05:41 GMTUS Marines Hold Combat Drills in Stockholm Archipelago
05:31 GMTLive Updates: India Reports 27,176 New COVID Cases Over Past 24 Hours, 284 Deaths
04:30 GMTOh, Don't Do That! Golden Retriever Prevents Cat From Engaging in Fight
04:14 GMTTrump Says Reports of Milley Contacting Chinese General Would Amount to 'Treason' if True
04:04 GMT'We Said Yes to Science': Gavin Newsom Gives Remarks After Holding Off California Recall Vote
03:48 GMTNorth Korea Reportedly Launches Two Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan
02:58 GMTB-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber Damaged in Emergency Landing at US Air Force Base in Missouri
01:38 GMTLive Updates: US Media Projects Gavin Newsom Will Stave Off Recall Effort
01:12 GMTSnakes Survival Success Story: How the Asteroid That Killed Dinosaurs Gave Way to Serpents