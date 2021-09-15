US Delegation to Visit Libya on 15 September

The report made no mention of what might be on the agenda of the talks.Libya's new unity government, headed by Dbeibeh, and the new Presidential Council, led by al-Menfi, was selected on 16 March to prepare for general elections in Libya before the end of 2021, as prescribed by the United Nations.The formation of the interim government ended a protracted civil war between rival Libyan political factions — mainly, the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli, and a parallel cabinet in the east under the control of Haftar's forces.On 26 July 2014, the US government evacuated its embassy staff from Libya amid heavy militia violence raging in Tripoli.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A delegation from the United States will visit Libya on Wednesday for talks with the prime minister of Libya's interim Government of National Unity, Abelhamid Dbeiba, and other local officials, the Al-Arabiya TV station reported.
The report made no mention of what might be on the agenda of the talks.
Libya's new unity government, headed by Dbeibeh, and the new Presidential Council, led by al-Menfi, was selected on 16 March to prepare for general elections in Libya before the end of 2021, as prescribed by the United Nations.
The formation of the interim government ended a protracted civil war between rival Libyan political factions — mainly, the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli, and a parallel cabinet in the east under the control of Haftar's forces.
On 26 July 2014, the US government evacuated its embassy staff from Libya amid heavy militia violence raging in Tripoli.
