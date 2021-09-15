Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: EU's Von der Leyen Delivers State of the Union Address

US Delegation to Visit Libya on 15 September
US Delegation to Visit Libya on 15 September
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A delegation from the United States will visit Libya on Wednesday for talks with the prime minister of Libya's interim Government of National Unity, Abelhamid Dbeiba, and other local officials, the Al-Arabiya TV station reported.
libya
news
world
middle east
us
The report made no mention of what might be on the agenda of the talks.Libya's new unity government, headed by Dbeibeh, and the new Presidential Council, led by al-Menfi, was selected on 16 March to prepare for general elections in Libya before the end of 2021, as prescribed by the United Nations.The formation of the interim government ended a protracted civil war between rival Libyan political factions — mainly, the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli, and a parallel cabinet in the east under the control of Haftar's forces.On 26 July 2014, the US government evacuated its embassy staff from Libya amid heavy militia violence raging in Tripoli.
dr david jones had an accident they say on some stairs near JFK airport. they found him dead under stairs with about 6 steps missing under CLOSED STAIRS. i BET HE was dumped there after bumping into wrong person
Emmanuel Macron has ordered French troops to leave and now accused of mali falling to jihadists. Instead of americans which are jiHOODists (HOODS)
libya
us
libya, news, world, middle east, us

US Delegation to Visit Libya on 15 September

08:50 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 08:52 GMT 15.09.2021)
© Flickr / Sohail NakhoodaA man holds a flag of countries involved in the Libyan Civil War.
A man holds a flag of countries involved in the Libyan Civil War. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© Flickr / Sohail Nakhooda
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A delegation from the United States will visit Libya on Wednesday for talks with the prime minister of Libya's interim Government of National Unity, Abelhamid Dbeiba, and other local officials, the Al-Arabiya TV station reported.
The report made no mention of what might be on the agenda of the talks.
Libya's new unity government, headed by Dbeibeh, and the new Presidential Council, led by al-Menfi, was selected on 16 March to prepare for general elections in Libya before the end of 2021, as prescribed by the United Nations.
Late Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi's Remains to Be Handed to His Tribe for Reburial, Report Says
Late Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi’s Remains to Be Handed to His Tribe for Reburial, Report Says
6 September, 15:38 GMT
The formation of the interim government ended a protracted civil war between rival Libyan political factions — mainly, the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli, and a parallel cabinet in the east under the control of Haftar's forces.
On 26 July 2014, the US government evacuated its embassy staff from Libya amid heavy militia violence raging in Tripoli.
dr david jones had an accident they say on some stairs near JFK airport. they found him dead under stairs with about 6 steps missing under CLOSED STAIRS. i BET HE was dumped there after bumping into wrong person
LLINDADREW
15 September, 11:56 GMT
Emmanuel Macron has ordered French troops to leave and now accused of mali falling to jihadists. Instead of americans which are jiHOODists (HOODS)
LLINDADREW
15 September, 12:12 GMT
