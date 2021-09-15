Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: EU's Von der Leyen Delivers State of the Union Address

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/unique-physical-effect-demonstrated-in-russian-lab--1089090785.html
Unique Physical Effect Demonstrated in Russian Lab
Unique Physical Effect Demonstrated in Russian Lab
An international team of scientists led by experts from the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (NRNU MEPhI) were the first to demonstrate the recently... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T10:49+0000
2021-09-15T10:51+0000
news
world
russia
science
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107565/28/1075652838_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_32880a81bd310a31b46909574ffa26e3.jpg
An exciton is a quasiparticle, an auxiliary object of quantum theory, that describes the behaviour of a bound state of a pair of carriers of opposite charges - an electron and a hole. The concept of the exciton, as explained by MEPhI scientists, allows us to describe with high precision, for example, the electrical properties of organic semiconductors during interaction with light.The birth or annihilation of an exciton - that is, the resonant energy exchange in an organic semiconductor - is accompanied by the absorption or emission of a photon (an electromagnetic radiation quantum) correspondingly, the scientists say. A new paper by the research team demonstrates the possibility of controlling the properties of exciton transitions using the “strong coupling” effect.Zero-Loss Energy TransferOne of the practically interesting effects in organic semiconductors, which uses the term exciton to describe them, is Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET), used in medical applications. It involves lossless energy transfer between two excitonic states in different molecules at small distances from each other.Under standard conditions, the transfer takes place in a certain direction, from the donor molecule to the acceptor molecule. To use the potential of this phenomenon in photovoltaics more widely, it was necessary to experimentally capture and study the so-called “carnival effect”, a controlled reversal of energy transfer directions in FRET between excitons of different molecules.It was theoretically predicted about three years ago by physicists in the US. But scientists at the Laboratory of Nano-Bioengineering of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI were the first in the world who managed to demonstrate it.Multiple Efficiency GainsAccording to the authors, the immediate practical result of the work is the possibility to dramatically increase the efficiency of photovoltaic devices that convert light energy into electrical energy. This is achievable by harvesting energy from those excitonic states that have traditionally proved to be channels of energy loss, the scientists said.The authors of the study used a previously developed microresonator (http://lnbe.mephi.ru/ru/news/861) to create a strong coupling between excitons in a pair of organic fluorophores and the light localised in the resonator. According to the MEPhI scientists, a number of energy transfer parameters between donor and acceptor can be artificially controlled in this system, up to and including changing the direction of the transfer.Controlling With LightThe system created at NRNU MEPhI can be used for precise remote control of chemical reactions as well as in the development of optically controlled imaging technologies in medical diagnostics and other areas, the scientists explained.The research paper was published in the Chemical Science journal. The study was carried out with the participation of specialists from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, the Shemyakin and Ovchinnikov Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry, University of Southampton (UK), University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne (France), Donostia International Physics Centre (Spain), and the Basque Foundation for Science (Spain). The research was supported by the Russian Science Foundation, Grant No. 21-79-30048.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107565/28/1075652838_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_5331abeaf57454a0e33635e564bdb31c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, russia, science

Unique Physical Effect Demonstrated in Russian Lab

10:49 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 15.09.2021)
CC0 / / Physics
Physics - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
An international team of scientists led by experts from the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (NRNU MEPhI) were the first to demonstrate the recently predicted quantum electrodynamics effect. According to the authors, the results could improve the efficiency of solar cells, organic LEDs, and other photovoltaic equipment by several times.
An exciton is a quasiparticle, an auxiliary object of quantum theory, that describes the behaviour of a bound state of a pair of carriers of opposite charges - an electron and a hole. The concept of the exciton, as explained by MEPhI scientists, allows us to describe with high precision, for example, the electrical properties of organic semiconductors during interaction with light.
The birth or annihilation of an exciton - that is, the resonant energy exchange in an organic semiconductor - is accompanied by the absorption or emission of a photon (an electromagnetic radiation quantum) correspondingly, the scientists say. A new paper by the research team demonstrates the possibility of controlling the properties of exciton transitions using the “strong coupling” effect.
“The ‘strong coupling’ effect involves the formation of a hybrid state of energy between excitation in the matter, which is described using the exciton concept, and localised electromagnetic excitation. To create such conditions, special resonators are used, which are based on a pair of mirrors placed opposite each other at a distance of approximately the wavelength of light”, said Professor Igor Nabiev, the leading scientist of the Laboratory of Nano-Bioengineering of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI, Russia, and professor at the University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne, France.

Zero-Loss Energy Transfer

One of the practically interesting effects in organic semiconductors, which uses the term exciton to describe them, is Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET), used in medical applications. It involves lossless energy transfer between two excitonic states in different molecules at small distances from each other.
Under standard conditions, the transfer takes place in a certain direction, from the donor molecule to the acceptor molecule. To use the potential of this phenomenon in photovoltaics more widely, it was necessary to experimentally capture and study the so-called “carnival effect”, a controlled reversal of energy transfer directions in FRET between excitons of different molecules.
It was theoretically predicted about three years ago by physicists in the US. But scientists at the Laboratory of Nano-Bioengineering of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI were the first in the world who managed to demonstrate it.

Multiple Efficiency Gains

According to the authors, the immediate practical result of the work is the possibility to dramatically increase the efficiency of photovoltaic devices that convert light energy into electrical energy. This is achievable by harvesting energy from those excitonic states that have traditionally proved to be channels of energy loss, the scientists said.

“The newly discovered possibility of harvesting energy from long-lived states through the formation of exciton-photon hybrid states will multiply the efficiency of electroluminescent and photovoltaic devices”, explained Dmitry Dovzhenko, a researcher at the Laboratory of Nano-Bioengineering at the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI, Russia, and researcher at the University of Southampton, UK.

The authors of the study used a previously developed microresonator (http://lnbe.mephi.ru/ru/news/861) to create a strong coupling between excitons in a pair of organic fluorophores and the light localised in the resonator. According to the MEPhI scientists, a number of energy transfer parameters between donor and acceptor can be artificially controlled in this system, up to and including changing the direction of the transfer.

Controlling With Light

The system created at NRNU MEPhI can be used for precise remote control of chemical reactions as well as in the development of optically controlled imaging technologies in medical diagnostics and other areas, the scientists explained.
“Beyond increasing the efficiency of FRET, which is widely used in biomedical diagnostics, the carnival effect can be used to control other physical and chemical processes - for example, to multiply the efficiency of external resonator-controlled energy transfer or singlet fission of excitons”, Igor Nabiev said.
The research paper was published in the Chemical Science journal. The study was carried out with the participation of specialists from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, the Shemyakin and Ovchinnikov Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry, University of Southampton (UK), University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne (France), Donostia International Physics Centre (Spain), and the Basque Foundation for Science (Spain). The research was supported by the Russian Science Foundation, Grant No. 21-79-30048.
200100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:05 GMTWest Bank City of Jenin Prepares for Confrontation With Israel, as Search for 2 Fugitives Goes On
10:49 GMTUnique Physical Effect Demonstrated in Russian Lab
10:39 GMTVideo: Justin Trudeau Snaps at Heckler for Calling His Wife 'Wh**e' During Media Appearance
10:18 GMTNord Stream 2 Launch Will Balance Gas Price Parameters on European Market, Kremlin Says
10:14 GMTPutin Invited to US’ Online Summit on COVID-19 Response, Kremlin Says
09:52 GMTMan United Fans Want Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær to Be Fired After Champions League Loss
09:44 GMTUK Inflation Jumps to Highest Rate in Nine Years as Pandemic Bottleneck Hits Food And Petrol Prices
09:38 GMTUS Sec of State Blinken Evades Question on Who is Authorised to Mute Joe Biden During Briefings
09:21 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Reportedly Sends Message of 'Good Wishes' to North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un
09:17 GMTAhead of PM Modi's 71st Birthday, 14-Foot Tall Statue Made From Scrap Iron to Be Installed in India
09:15 GMTEuropean Gas Futures Hit New All-Time High Above $950 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres
09:14 GMTJapan's Defence Ministry Collects Information on North Korea's Missile Launch
09:03 GMTMoscow Awaiting US Response Regarding Interference in Russia's Domestic Affairs, Lavrov Says
09:03 GMTVenezuelan Prosecutors Open Investigation Into Embezzlement Charges Against Guaido
08:50 GMTUS Delegation to Visit Libya on 15 September
08:47 GMTBlinken Questioned About Cooperation With India on 'Over-the-Horizon Forces'
08:46 GMTMost California Residents Against Removing Governor Newsom After 67% of Votes Counted
08:00 GMTTaliban Mulling Creation of Regular Army in Afghanistan, Army Chief of Staff Says
07:48 GMTLive Updates: Von der Leyen Says EU to Give Extra 100 Mln Euros in Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan
07:27 GMTBeijing Slams 'Despicable Action' to Ban Chinese Ambassador From British Parliament