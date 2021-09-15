UK's Kent Fire Service Tackling Massive Blaze at National Grid Site Near Ashford - Photos
"Ten fire engines are at the scene of a fire at a @NationalGrid site in #Ashford. Progress is being made & crews have worked to stop fire spread", the service tweeted.
We'll be there for some hours to come & local people may experience a dip in water pressure during this time: https://t.co/kuUku9jBtF pic.twitter.com/J7PNgyNXRw
A fire in Kent knocks out a key power cable with France until October and sparks a new price surge! Energy suppliers have pulled their prices until further notice, pic.twitter.com/QIsldIuRAR— River (@RiverIPT) September 15, 2021
BLOG: Why a fire in a small village in Kent might have knock-on consequences which could reshape Britain’s climate debate https://t.co/81LENuPaWb— Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) September 15, 2021
Kent Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a large fire at a National Grid site in Sellindge, Ashford. At the height of the incident, 12 fire engines plus other specialist vehicles were fighting the fire using compressed air foam tohttps://t.co/173hF0vULk pic.twitter.com/1NhijYH7XT— UK News in Pictures (@UKNIP247) (@uknip247) September 15, 2021