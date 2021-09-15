Registration was successful!
Tokyo Confirms North Korean Ballistic Missiles Landed in Japanese Waters
Tokyo Confirms North Korean Ballistic Missiles Landed in Japanese Waters
The developments come as North Korea has intensified its ballistic missile programme and test-fired multiple projectiles over the course of a week. 15.09.2021
Japan's Defence Ministry stated on 15 September that two ballistic missiles launched by North Korea earlier in the day had landed inside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), NHK reports, citing officials as saying. The Japanese authorities previously said the missiles fell outside the EEZ.NHK suggests this is the first time since 2019 that missiles have landed in the Japanese EEZ.Earlier in the day, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement that North Korea had fired two ballistic missiles towards the exclusive economic zone of Japan. Following the incident, both Seoul and Tokyo announced they would urgently convene their National Security Councils.The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on 13 September that Pyongyang had carried out a successful test of a cruise missile. North Korean experts reportedly held thrust tests for missile engines on the ground, flight tests, control and guidance tests, and a number of others. The said missiles are reportedly capable of hitting targets at a distance of 1,500 kilometres.
https://sputniknews.com/20210915/north-korea-fires-unidentified-projectile-toward-sea-of-japan---yonhap-1089082430.html
The usual zio-media hype in the title. The missiles did not land in "japanese waters", but in international waters instead. An exclusive economic zone claim by a country does not constitute conversion of international waters into territorial waters.
Isn't North Korea a proxy for China? So, the missile would be a message from China to Japan and the USA. Perhaps the message reads, "If the USA responded to a Chinese reconquest of Taiwan then Japan will be destroyed." Big boys still not hitting each other but instead their proxy nations.
asia, news, world, japan, ballistic missiles, north korea

Tokyo Confirms North Korean Ballistic Missiles Landed in Japanese Waters

13:04 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 15.09.2021)
© Photo : APNorth Korean missile launch
North Korean missile launch - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© Photo : AP
The developments come as North Korea has intensified its ballistic missile programme and test-fired multiple projectiles over the course of a week.
Japan's Defence Ministry stated on 15 September that two ballistic missiles launched by North Korea earlier in the day had landed inside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), NHK reports, citing officials as saying. The Japanese authorities previously said the missiles fell outside the EEZ.
NHK suggests this is the first time since 2019 that missiles have landed in the Japanese EEZ.
One of the small islands in the East China Sea known as Senkaku in Japanese and Diaoyu in Chinese is seen from a Chinese marine surveillance plane - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
North Korea Reportedly Launches Two Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan
03:48 GMT
Earlier in the day, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement that North Korea had fired two ballistic missiles towards the exclusive economic zone of Japan. Following the incident, both Seoul and Tokyo announced they would urgently convene their National Security Councils.
The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on 13 September that Pyongyang had carried out a successful test of a cruise missile. North Korean experts reportedly held thrust tests for missile engines on the ground, flight tests, control and guidance tests, and a number of others. The said missiles are reportedly capable of hitting targets at a distance of 1,500 kilometres.
The usual zio-media hype in the title. The missiles did not land in "japanese waters", but in international waters instead. An exclusive economic zone claim by a country does not constitute conversion of international waters into territorial waters.
vtvot tak
15 September, 16:41 GMT
Isn't North Korea a proxy for China? So, the missile would be a message from China to Japan and the USA. Perhaps the message reads, "If the USA responded to a Chinese reconquest of Taiwan then Japan will be destroyed." Big boys still not hitting each other but instead their proxy nations.
See you in the ice
15 September, 16:50 GMT
