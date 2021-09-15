The Forever Recall

California's Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is on the verge of possibly being booted from his post, should the $287 million recall election brought up by the GOP opposition manage to gain the backing of the Golden State's voters.Among the top GOP contenders running in the recall election against Newsom are conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder, the former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and a businessman, John Cox. If voters ultimately choose to give Newsom the pink slip, the contender with the most votes will serve out the remainder of the former's term. This term for the California governor is due to wrap in early 2023. Results aren't expected to begin trickling in until after 8 p.m., local time, when polls officially close; however, it could take several days before the results are announced.The latest effort to boot Newsom is the sixth, to date. It managed to gain steam over a backlash fueled by the governor's troubled COVID-19 mandates and his maskless dinner at an exclusive restaurant during the pandemic. A multibillion-dollar scandal involving the state's unemployment department has also proved a major hurdle.
