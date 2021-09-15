https://sputniknews.com/20210915/the-afternoon-of-the-short-daggers-the-a-z-of-boris-johnsons-september-cabinet-reshuffle-1089101910.html

The Afternoon of the Short Daggers: The A-Z of Boris Johnson's September Cabinet Reshuffle

Boris Johnson has been under pressure to reshuffle his Cabinet after a fraught few weeks which have included the fall of Kabul and a series of negative stories... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International

Dominic RaabDominic Raab has lost his job as Foreign Secretary after a campaign to oust him after he refused to come back from a holiday in Greece to deal with the situation in Kabul following the Taliban takeover.But he has retained the Deputy Prime Minister role and is being given an important role as Justice Secretary, replacing Robert Buckland.Raab will be in charge of prisons in England and Wales and of the criminal justice system, including the courts which have been struggling during the pandemic.Trials are way behind schedule and some defendants have been told they will have to remain in custody until 2022 or even 2023 for their trial.Mr Jones said: “Raab has handled a number of foreign affairs badly - most notably Afghanistan withdrawal, where he went off on holiday. He has also been missing over aspects of Brexit. The civil service in the FCO (Foreign and Commonwealth Office) will be pleased to see the back of him, as there was a feeling that Raab was rather idle.”Rishi SunakThe Chancellor of the Exchequer is not going anywhere. He has been one of the government’s top performers and there is even talk of him being a future prime minister.Liz TrussAfter a spell as International Trade Secretary since 2019, Liz Truss has been promoted to one of the highest offices of state, Foreign Secretary.Truss, 46, became Tory MP for South West Norfolk in 2010 and was Environment Secretary under David Cameron and Justice Secretary under Theresa May.She was a Liberal Democrat at university but two years later joined the Conservative Party and built a career as a management accountant.Priti PatelThe Home Secretary is also a non-mover. She is popular among Conservative party members, although her brusque and allegedly bullying style has made her deeply unpopular among the civil service.She recently took on the counter-terrorism portfolio as well when James Brokenshire, who is fighting cancer, was unable to return to work.Michael GoveThe keen Brexiteer was Cabinet Office minister before, a role which involved him doing a bit of everything.He has now been appointed as Housing Secretary, replacing Robert Jenrick.Gove, 54, recently announced he was splitting from his wife and was photographed dancing in a nightclub, much to the amusement of TV panel show guests.But he is a shrewd political operator who has bounced back from many setbacks - including famously stabbing Johnson in the back when he ran for the leadership when David Cameron resigned in 2016 and then failing in his own leadership bid.Gove has patched up his relations with Johnson since and has a similar political outlook.Ben WallaceBen Wallace, who has been Defence Secretary since July 2019, keeps his job.He survived the fall of Kabul unscathed, with British troops being praised for helping evacuate Afghans while the opprobrium was aimed at the Foreign Office and mandarins at the British Embassy.Sajid JavidThe former Chancellor is confirmed to stay on as Health Secretary, a role he has only been in for two months. He replaced Matt Hancock who had to resign after he was caught on camera snogging an aide.Javid was not thought likely to be moved as he has a lot on his plate with the battle against the coronavirus, new spending on the NHS and the government’s plans for social care.Stephen BarclayThe former Brexit minister moves from Chief Treasury Secretary to Michael Gove's still-warm cabinet seta as chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and cabinet office minister.Anne Marie TrevelyanThe Berwick-upon-Tweed MP has been promoted from junior minister for business, energy and clean growth to take over from Truss as Trade Secretary. Kwasi KwartengKwarteng stays on as Business Secretary after impressing in his eight months in the role.Mark SpencerThe MP for Sherwood stays on as Chief Whip and Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury, a title that goes with the whip's job.Alok SharmaSharma stays on as COP 26 climate conference president — no return to seat on the cabinet for him yet. Sharma's last senior ministerial position was as international development secretary from July 2019 to February 2020. That ministry that was merged with the Foreign Office in September 2020.Therese CoffeyThe same could not be said about Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, who put her foot in it earlier this week when she said the £20 reduction in Universal Credit could be made up by people working two more hours a week. But there is no word yet about her being reshuffled.Grant ShappsThere has been no news about whether Shapps will keep his job as Transport Secretary, a crucial role during the pandemic as it includes airports.George EusticeThere is no word yet about Eustice being moved from his post as Environment Secretary.

