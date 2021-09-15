Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/taiwanese-jets-land-on-highway-in-pineapple-field-amid-annual-drills-on-defence-against-china-1089106041.html
Taiwanese Jets Land on Highway in Pineapple Field Amid Annual Drills on Defence Against China
Taiwanese Jets Land on Highway in Pineapple Field Amid Annual Drills on Defence Against China
Taiwanese Jets Land on Heighway in Pineapple Field Amids Annual Drills on Defence Against China
2021-09-15T17:43+0000
2021-09-15T17:43+0000
asia & pacific
china
taiwan
taiwan strait
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107356/00/1073560036_0:0:4290:2413_1920x0_80_0_0_837ef25d496c4618db12c5c7c62405a3.jpg
Several Taiwanese Air Force jet fighters landed on a highway running through pineapple fields in the south-western part of the island. The aircraft were fine – they were practicing landing on makeshift runways as part of annual drills that the island's military has been carrying out to prepare for an allegedly possible attack from China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan.All three fighter jets participating in the exercise – an American F-16, French-made Mirage and Taiwan-manufactured Ching-kuo Defence Fighter – successfully landed on one of five highways designed specifically to be straight and flat to serve as a reserve runway in the event the main airbases are destroyed by an adversary. Taiwan's head Tsai Ing-wen praised the skills of the pilots.Most of the island's air bases are located on the west coast, close to China, and have little geographic protection. However, Taiwan also has two bases located in the mountains on the east of the island.China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and has reacted harshly to its muscle-flexing, as well as recent talks of buying advanced weapons from the US. The island's head Tsai Ing-wen was elected on the promises of standing up against China's claims as well as modernising the island's military.Apart from negotiating a potential weapons sale, the US also routinely sends its warships to the region, including to the Taiwan Strait, which separates China from the island. Beijing has strongly condemned such missions carried out under the pretext of freedom of navigation operations, accusing Washington of violating its territorial waters.
https://sputniknews.com/20210913/chinese-media-says-us-taiwan-to-be-taught-lesson-if-taipeis-washington-diplomatic-office-renamed-1089035987.html
Ein großartiges Zeugnis, das ich allen HERPES-Patienten auf der Welt mitteilen muss. Ich habe nie geglaubt, dass es eine vollständige Heilung von HERPES oder eine Heilung für HERPES geben könnte wieder zu leben. Ich benutze die Herpes-Medikamente, die mir der Arzt gegeben hat. Im Moment kann ich Ihnen sagen, dass ich seit einigen Monaten keine Schmerzen mehr hatte, eine Verzögerung der Behandlung führt zum Tod. Dank Dr. NELSON Kräuterlösung können Sie ihn auch kontaktieren, wenn Sie Probleme wie HIV / AID, KREBS, HEPATITIS, DIABETES, HPV, LASSA-FIEBER, GONORRHEA, MENOPAUSE-KRANKHEIT, INFEKTION ETC haben. Sie können ihn über die WhatsApp-Nummer +14436204203 kontaktieren oder E-Mail: drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com.
0
1
china
taiwan strait
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107356/00/1073560036_365:0:4053:2766_1920x0_80_0_0_785c97a50bc75c407a8e6498c8085e80.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, china, taiwan, taiwan strait

Taiwanese Jets Land on Highway in Pineapple Field Amid Annual Drills on Defence Against China

17:43 GMT 15.09.2021
© AP Photo / Wally Santana In this Sept. 16, 2014, file photo, a Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter jet takes off from a closed section of highway during the annual Han Kuang military exercises in Chiayi, central Taiwan
 In this Sept. 16, 2014, file photo, a Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter jet takes off from a closed section of highway during the annual Han Kuang military exercises in Chiayi, central Taiwan - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© AP Photo / Wally Santana
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The authorities on the island, claimed by China as a part of its territory but which maintains de-facto independence, have intensified contacts with the US in recent years, seeking to buy military equipment and weapons despite objections from Beijing.
Several Taiwanese Air Force jet fighters landed on a highway running through pineapple fields in the south-western part of the island. The aircraft were fine – they were practicing landing on makeshift runways as part of annual drills that the island's military has been carrying out to prepare for an allegedly possible attack from China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan.
All three fighter jets participating in the exercise – an American F-16, French-made Mirage and Taiwan-manufactured Ching-kuo Defence Fighter – successfully landed on one of five highways designed specifically to be straight and flat to serve as a reserve runway in the event the main airbases are destroyed by an adversary. Taiwan's head Tsai Ing-wen praised the skills of the pilots.
"Such splendid combat skills and rapid and real actions come from solid everyday training and also demonstrate the confidence of the Republic of China Air Force in defending its airspace".
Tsai Ing-wen
Head of Taiwan
Most of the island's air bases are located on the west coast, close to China, and have little geographic protection. However, Taiwan also has two bases located in the mountains on the east of the island.
China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and has reacted harshly to its muscle-flexing, as well as recent talks of buying advanced weapons from the US. The island's head Tsai Ing-wen was elected on the promises of standing up against China's claims as well as modernising the island's military.
Supporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate for the KMT, or Nationalist Party, Han Kuo-yu pass along a giant Taiwanese flag for the start of a campaign rally in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung city on Friday, Jan 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
Chinese Media Says US, Taiwan to Be Taught ‘Lesson’ if Taipei’s Washington Diplomatic Office Renamed
13 September, 14:15 GMT
Apart from negotiating a potential weapons sale, the US also routinely sends its warships to the region, including to the Taiwan Strait, which separates China from the island. Beijing has strongly condemned such missions carried out under the pretext of freedom of navigation operations, accusing Washington of violating its territorial waters.
012100
Discuss
Popular comments
Ein großartiges Zeugnis, das ich allen HERPES-Patienten auf der Welt mitteilen muss. Ich habe nie geglaubt, dass es eine vollständige Heilung von HERPES oder eine Heilung für HERPES geben könnte wieder zu leben. Ich benutze die Herpes-Medikamente, die mir der Arzt gegeben hat. Im Moment kann ich Ihnen sagen, dass ich seit einigen Monaten keine Schmerzen mehr hatte, eine Verzögerung der Behandlung führt zum Tod. Dank Dr. NELSON Kräuterlösung können Sie ihn auch kontaktieren, wenn Sie Probleme wie HIV / AID, KREBS, HEPATITIS, DIABETES, HPV, LASSA-FIEBER, GONORRHEA, MENOPAUSE-KRANKHEIT, INFEKTION ETC haben. Sie können ihn über die WhatsApp-Nummer +14436204203 kontaktieren oder E-Mail: drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com.
marcus Smith
15 September, 21:31 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:35 GMTAfghan Central Bank Says Recovered $12.3 Million Previously Owned by Ex-Gov't Officials
18:24 GMTCalifornia Recall: Is it Time for Newsom to Open Champagne and for Elder to Concede Defeat?
18:18 GMTNew York City Requires All Delegates Attending UNGA to Show Proof of Vaccination
18:07 GMTBlinken: US-Australia Partnership Has Never Been Stronger or More Important
17:43 GMTTaiwanese Jets Land on Highway in Pineapple Field Amid Annual Drills on Defence Against China
17:17 GMTElon Musk Ignites Fire on Social Media After Posting Statement on UFOs
17:15 GMTNew Species of Hybodont Shark From Jurassic Period 160 Million Years Ago Discovered in India
16:51 GMTJoint Chiefs Chairman Milley Defends His China Interactions After Revelations Made in Woodward Book
16:51 GMTTwitter Explodes After World Anti-Doping Agency Says It Will Review Ban of Cannabis at Olympics
16:45 GMTUS Launches Half-Billion Dollar Study of Long-Term Effects of COVID-19
16:35 GMTFans Hail Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd Star Gifts His Shirt to Steward He Knocked Out With a Shot
16:30 GMTWho Let the Dogs Out? Goofy Huskies Scream for Help When Their Owner is Away
16:23 GMTUK Police Arrest 71 Climate Protesters Over Disruption on M25 Highway
16:17 GMTScores of US Vessels With ‘Stolen Syrian Oil’ Leave Arab Republic for Iraq, Report Says
16:10 GMTBiden Dismisses Reports of Chinese President Xi Turning Down Their Meeting While Beijing Keeps Mum
16:04 GMTThe Afternoon of the Short Daggers: The A-Z of Boris Johnson's September Cabinet Reshuffle
15:49 GMTUS Military’s Iron Dome Missile Defence System May Be Deployed in Ukraine
15:34 GMTSimone Biles, Other Athletes Call For Full Probe Into FBI, USA Gymnastics Over Allowing Sex Abuse
15:34 GMTEx-Acting CIA Director Says Jihadists 'Absolutely Inspired' by Taliban Victory, Hectic US Withdrawal
15:11 GMTCould Nicki Minaj’s Bizarre Hip-Hop Feud With UK PM BoJo Get Steamy?