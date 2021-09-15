Registration was successful!
'Stay Tuned': GOP Candidate Elder Hints at Possible Rematch With California Governor Newsom
'Stay Tuned': GOP Candidate Elder Hints at Possible Rematch With California Governor Newsom
The California recall effort targeted against Gavin Newsom has ended with the governor weathering the election and his Republican rival Larry Elder conceding...
Defiant GOP governor-hopeful Larry Elder suggested that his supporters "stay tuned", apparently hinting at a possible rematch in the gubernatorial election scheduled for next year.Newsom, in his turn, celebrated his victory, saying that by voting "no" on the recall, California "said 'yes'" to science, women's rights, immigrants' rights, minimum wage and other causes.The California governor also received congratulations from US President Joe Biden, who welcomed Newsom's victory as "a resounding win for the approach that he and I share to beating the pandemic".Netizens, many of whom marking the end of the recall effort, reacted to Elder's exit from the election race and his results.Despite Elder conceding and Newsom thanking Californians who rejected the recall, many ballots have not yet been tallied, with final results to be announced by State Secretary Shirley Weber in more than a month.The recall effort was initiated earlier in the year by some California residents who were unhappy with Newsom's approach to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, along with other social and economic issues.Newsom will face reelection in 2022, on 8 November, where he will be seeking a second term. Among the candidates who have already declared their intention to compete with him for the office, along with Elder, are YouTuber Kevin Paffrath, Kevin Faulconer, former San Diego Mayor, and Hilaire Fuji Shioura, Placentia Public Library Trustee.
'Stay Tuned': GOP Candidate Elder Hints at Possible Rematch With California Governor Newsom

19:49 GMT 15.09.2021
Daria Bedenko
The California recall effort targeted against Gavin Newsom has ended with the governor weathering the election and his Republican rival Larry Elder conceding. However, this may not mean the end of their rivalry.
Defiant GOP governor-hopeful Larry Elder suggested that his supporters "stay tuned", apparently hinting at a possible rematch in the gubernatorial election scheduled for next year.

“We may have lost the battle, but we are going to win the war”, Elder told his supporters at a rally on Tuesday, conceding his fight to become California governor and urging his followers to be “gracious in defeat”.

Newsom, in his turn, celebrated his victory, saying that by voting "no" on the recall, California "said 'yes'" to science, women's rights, immigrants' rights, minimum wage and other causes.
"We rejected cynicism and bigotry and chose hope and progress", Newsom tweeted. "Thank you, California."
The California governor also received congratulations from US President Joe Biden, who welcomed Newsom's victory as "a resounding win for the approach that he and I share to beating the pandemic".
Netizens, many of whom marking the end of the recall effort, reacted to Elder's exit from the election race and his results.
Despite Elder conceding and Newsom thanking Californians who rejected the recall, many ballots have not yet been tallied, with final results to be announced by State Secretary Shirley Weber in more than a month.
The recall effort was initiated earlier in the year by some California residents who were unhappy with Newsom's approach to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, along with other social and economic issues.
Newsom will face reelection in 2022, on 8 November, where he will be seeking a second term. Among the candidates who have already declared their intention to compete with him for the office, along with Elder, are YouTuber Kevin Paffrath, Kevin Faulconer, former San Diego Mayor, and Hilaire Fuji Shioura, Placentia Public Library Trustee.
