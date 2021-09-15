SpaceX Readies to Launch Inspiration4 Mission Into Earth Orbit

Sputnik is live from Cape Canaveral, Florida as the Inspiration4 mission launches into orbit. The expedition includes four people and is led by Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman. SpaceX's Falcon 9 will take the Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft into low orbit, where the mission will spend three days.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The all-civilian mission is intended to be the first orbital spaceflight with only private citizens on board. Its aim is to raise awareness for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
