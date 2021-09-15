Registration was successful!
Rosneft Shares Jump to Record High Amid Reports of Potential Gas Exports via Nord Stream 2
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Shares of Russian oil company Rosneft on 15 September reached record 589.8 rubles ($8.12) at the Moscow Exchange after the reports about...
world
russia
gazprom
rosneft
gas
news
nord stream 2
Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the Russian Energy Ministry would present to the cabinet a report on allowing Rosneft to pump gas through the pipeline.By 12:54 a.m. local time (9:51 GMT) the energy giant's shares were up by 4.44%, 582 rubles ($8.01).Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The pipeline is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On 10 September, Russia's Gazprom announced that the project was completed.
russia
Rosneft Shares Jump to Record High Amid Reports of Potential Gas Exports via Nord Stream 2

11:15 GMT 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / Anton VaganovFILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / Anton Vaganov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Shares of Russian oil company Rosneft on 15 September reached record 589.8 rubles ($8.12) at the Moscow Exchange after the reports about potential gas exports via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the Russian Energy Ministry would present to the cabinet a report on allowing Rosneft to pump gas through the pipeline.
By 12:54 a.m. local time (9:51 GMT) the energy giant's shares were up by 4.44%, 582 rubles ($8.01).
Nord Stream 2 Launch Will Balance Gas Price Parameters on European Market, Kremlin Says
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The pipeline is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On 10 September, Russia's Gazprom announced that the project was completed.
