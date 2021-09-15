Rosneft Shares Jump to Record High Amid Reports of Potential Gas Exports via Nord Stream 2

Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the Russian Energy Ministry would present to the cabinet a report on allowing Rosneft to pump gas through the pipeline.By 12:54 a.m. local time (9:51 GMT) the energy giant's shares were up by 4.44%, 582 rubles ($8.01).Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The pipeline is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On 10 September, Russia's Gazprom announced that the project was completed.
