https://sputniknews.com/20210915/putin-invited-to-us-online-summit-on-covid-19-response-kremlin-says-1089090342.html

Putin Invited to US’ Online Summit on COVID-19 Response, Kremlin Says

Putin Invited to US’ Online Summit on COVID-19 Response, Kremlin Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited to the US-led virtual summit on the COVID-19 response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-15T10:14+0000

2021-09-15T10:14+0000

2021-09-15T10:14+0000

czech republic

mali

world

russia

vladimir putin

news

lockdown

kremlin

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083160006_0:166:3053:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_3e425a68e04d0fec36b4d33b70a06a32.jpg

The summit will take place on 22 September."Yes, an invitation to this virtual summit has been received. It is being considered," Peskov told reporters.New COVID-19 Lockdown in Russia Out of QuestionThe Russian authorities are not considering a new COVID-19 lockdown or some other restrictions at the moment, since virology experts have different opinions about the possibility of a new coronavirus wave, Peskov added."Some virologists are waiting for a new wave all the time, some say we will face it later, others say there will be no repetition at all. So, there is a very wide range of opinions," the Kremlin spokesman continued.Russian Troops Not Stationed in MaliThere are no Russian troops on the Malian territory, Peskov said, when asked if Kremlin has information about negotiations between Malian authorities and the Russian paramilitary organisation Wagner.Russian Embassy in Prague Provides Assistance to Detained Russian CitizenThe Russian embassy to the Czech Republic provides all possible help, including legal assistance to detained Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, Peskov stressed.A Czech court ruled on 14 September to send Franchetti, detained at the request of Ukraine, to a pre-trial detention cell."Our embassy in Prague is closely involved in this issue, all possible assistance at this stage, including legal assistance, is being provided … The Russian side, through our diplomatic mission in the Czech Republic, is doing everything possible," Peskov told reporters.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/russias-franchetti-describes-accusations-against-him-as-step-toward-fascism-1089068357.html

Jevin Alex A great testimony that i must share to all HERPES patient in the world i never believed that their could be any complete cure for HERPES or any cure for HERPES, i saw people's testimony on blog sites of how Dr NELSON prepare herbal cure and brought them back to life again. i use the HERPES DRUGS the doctor gave to me. Right now i can tell you that few months now i have not had any pain, delay in treatment leads to death. All thanks to Dr NELSON herbal Solution you can also contact him if you have any problem like HIV / AID, CANCER, HEPATITIS, DIABETES, HPV, LASSA FEVER, GONORRHEA, MENOPAUSE DISEASE, INFECTION ETC, you can contact him through WhatsApp number +14436204203 or Email; drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com. 0

1

czech republic

mali

russia

kremlin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

czech republic, mali, world, russia, vladimir putin, news, lockdown, kremlin, covid-19