Putin Invited to US’ Online Summit on COVID-19 Response, Kremlin Says
Putin Invited to US’ Online Summit on COVID-19 Response, Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited to the US-led virtual summit on the COVID-19 response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
The summit will take place on 22 September."Yes, an invitation to this virtual summit has been received. It is being considered," Peskov told reporters.New COVID-19 Lockdown in Russia Out of QuestionThe Russian authorities are not considering a new COVID-19 lockdown or some other restrictions at the moment, since virology experts have different opinions about the possibility of a new coronavirus wave, Peskov added."Some virologists are waiting for a new wave all the time, some say we will face it later, others say there will be no repetition at all. So, there is a very wide range of opinions," the Kremlin spokesman continued.Russian Troops Not Stationed in MaliThere are no Russian troops on the Malian territory, Peskov said, when asked if Kremlin has information about negotiations between Malian authorities and the Russian paramilitary organisation Wagner.Russian Embassy in Prague Provides Assistance to Detained Russian CitizenThe Russian embassy to the Czech Republic provides all possible help, including legal assistance to detained Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, Peskov stressed.A Czech court ruled on 14 September to send Franchetti, detained at the request of Ukraine, to a pre-trial detention cell."Our embassy in Prague is closely involved in this issue, all possible assistance at this stage, including legal assistance, is being provided … The Russian side, through our diplomatic mission in the Czech Republic, is doing everything possible," Peskov told reporters.
Putin Invited to US' Online Summit on COVID-19 Response, Kremlin Says

10:14 GMT 15.09.2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to NBC at Moscow's Kremlin, Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to NBC at Moscow's Kremlin, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited to the US-led virtual summit on the COVID-19 response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on 15 September, adding that the president’s participation is being considered.
The summit will take place on 22 September.
"Yes, an invitation to this virtual summit has been received. It is being considered," Peskov told reporters.

New COVID-19 Lockdown in Russia Out of Question

The Russian authorities are not considering a new COVID-19 lockdown or some other restrictions at the moment, since virology experts have different opinions about the possibility of a new coronavirus wave, Peskov added.

"This is out of question, this is not on the agenda," Peskov told reporters, when asked if some new measures were being prepared in light of virologists' predictions about a new wave of COVID-19 late this month.

"Some virologists are waiting for a new wave all the time, some say we will face it later, others say there will be no repetition at all. So, there is a very wide range of opinions," the Kremlin spokesman continued.

Russian Troops Not Stationed in Mali

There are no Russian troops on the Malian territory, Peskov said, when asked if Kremlin has information about negotiations between Malian authorities and the Russian paramilitary organisation Wagner.

"There are no representatives of the Russian armed forces there, and no official negotiations are being conducted. We proceed from this," Peskov told reporters.

Russian Embassy in Prague Provides Assistance to Detained Russian Citizen

The Russian embassy to the Czech Republic provides all possible help, including legal assistance to detained Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, Peskov stressed.
A Czech court ruled on 14 September to send Franchetti, detained at the request of Ukraine, to a pre-trial detention cell.

"Our embassy in Prague is closely involved in this issue, all possible assistance at this stage, including legal assistance, is being provided … The Russian side, through our diplomatic mission in the Czech Republic, is doing everything possible," Peskov told reporters.
