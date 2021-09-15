Registration was successful!
Police Repression Not Enough to Stop the Movement for Black Lives
Police Repression Not Enough to Stop the Movement for Black Lives
Haitian Prime Minister Sacks Chief Prosecutor, Movement Successfully Fights Back Against Police Repression, Chevron Attacks Steven Donziger
Haitian Prime Minister Sacks Chief Prosecutor, Movement Successfully Fights Back Against Police Repression, Chevron Attacks Steven Donziger
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jemime Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise and Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s firing of the chief prosecutor, the suspicious circumstances surrounding Henry and his role in the investigation, and US influence in the Haitian government and investigation.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Lillian House, writer for Breaking the Chains magazine and organizer with the ANSWER Coalition in Colorado to discuss the dropping of charges against activists calling for justice for Elijah McClain, the chilling effect that this repression would have had on the movement for Black lives, and how the movement organized and must continue organizing to fight back against repression and racist police terror.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Lee Camp, stand-up comedian, writer, actor, activist and host of “Redacted Tonight With Lee Camp” on RT America to discuss the political prosecution of Steven Donziger, a New York lawyer who won a judgment against Chevron in Ecuador for the destruction of indigenous communities, by Chevron-connected officials, the employment of so-called impartial institutions to protect the profits of corporations through lawfare, and why mainstream media is silent on this case.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Danny Haiphong, Contributing Editor of Black Agenda Report, Co-Host of The Left Lens, and co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror” to discuss the austerity and violence waged by the US at home and abroad and how this violence is endemic to the capitalist system, celebrity culture, consumerization, and the sickness that this system inculcates in us, the primacy of organizing the working class over insular arguments on the left.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Police Repression Not Enough to Stop the Movement for Black Lives

20:36 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 12:29 GMT 16.09.2021)
Police Repression Not Enough to Stop the Movement for Black Lives
Haitian Prime Minister Sacks Chief Prosecutor, Movement Successfully Fights Back Against Police Repression, Chevron Attacks Steven Donziger
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jemime Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise and Prime Minister Ariel Henry's firing of the chief prosecutor, the suspicious circumstances surrounding Henry and his role in the investigation, and US influence in the Haitian government and investigation.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Lillian House, writer for Breaking the Chains magazine and organizer with the ANSWER Coalition in Colorado to discuss the dropping of charges against activists calling for justice for Elijah McClain, the chilling effect that this repression would have had on the movement for Black lives, and how the movement organized and must continue organizing to fight back against repression and racist police terror.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Lee Camp, stand-up comedian, writer, actor, activist and host of "Redacted Tonight With Lee Camp" on RT America to discuss the political prosecution of Steven Donziger, a New York lawyer who won a judgment against Chevron in Ecuador for the destruction of indigenous communities, by Chevron-connected officials, the employment of so-called impartial institutions to protect the profits of corporations through lawfare, and why mainstream media is silent on this case.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Danny Haiphong, Contributing Editor of Black Agenda Report, Co-Host of The Left Lens, and co-author of "American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror" to discuss the austerity and violence waged by the US at home and abroad and how this violence is endemic to the capitalist system, celebrity culture, consumerization, and the sickness that this system inculcates in us, the primacy of organizing the working class over insular arguments on the left.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
