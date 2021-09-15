Oh, Don't Do That! Golden Retriever Prevents Cat From Engaging in Fight

A video has been shared on Twitter recently, showing a big cat crawling towards another feline who has dared to approach his rival's yard.But just seconds before the two cats could have started their brawl, a golden retriever came to the rescue and dragged his cat buddy away (the cat had a leash on him and this made it easier for the doggo to prevent the cat from running back to a "battlefield").
