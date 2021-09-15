Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
'We Said Yes to Science': Gavin Newsom Gives Remarks After Holding Off California Recall Vote

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/oh-dont-do-that-golden-retriever-prevents-cat-from-engaging-in-fight-1089074828.html
Oh, Don't Do That! Golden Retriever Prevents Cat From Engaging in Fight
Oh, Don't Do That! Golden Retriever Prevents Cat From Engaging in Fight
Nothing seems to stop a furious cat from fighting a rival if the latter has stepped onto his territory! 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T04:30+0000
2021-09-15T04:30+0000
cats
dogs
videoclub
golden retriever
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089058826_0:18:1435:825_1920x0_80_0_0_e5a0c965d4396bdb218d364fa2d9e336.jpg
A video has been shared on Twitter recently, showing a big cat crawling towards another feline who has dared to approach his rival's yard.But just seconds before the two cats could have started their brawl, a golden retriever came to the rescue and dragged his cat buddy away (the cat had a leash on him and this made it easier for the doggo to prevent the cat from running back to a "battlefield").
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089058826_155:0:1280:844_1920x0_80_0_0_12b241df7bed2787c9eb4cf203b12121.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cats, dogs, videoclub, golden retriever

Oh, Don't Do That! Golden Retriever Prevents Cat From Engaging in Fight

04:30 GMT 15.09.2021
© Photo : Overheard on Twitter/twitterWhen they save you from a fight
When they save you from a fight - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© Photo : Overheard on Twitter/twitter
Subscribe
Nothing seems to stop a furious cat from fighting a rival if the latter has stepped onto his territory!
A video has been shared on Twitter recently, showing a big cat crawling towards another feline who has dared to approach his rival's yard.
But just seconds before the two cats could have started their brawl, a golden retriever came to the rescue and dragged his cat buddy away (the cat had a leash on him and this made it easier for the doggo to prevent the cat from running back to a "battlefield").
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:30 GMTOh, Don't Do That! Golden Retriever Prevents Cat From Engaging in Fight
04:14 GMTTrump Says Reports of Milley Contacting Chinese General Would Amount to 'Treason' if True
04:04 GMT'We Said Yes to Science': Gavin Newsom Gives Remarks After Holding Off California Recall Vote
03:48 GMTNorth Korea Reportedly Launches Two Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan
02:58 GMTB-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber Damaged in Emergency Landing at US Air Force Base in Missouri
01:38 GMTLive Updates: US Media Projects Gavin Newsom Will Stave Off Recall Effort
01:12 GMTSnakes Survival Success Story: How the Asteroid That Killed Dinosaurs Gave Way to Serpents
01:01 GMTForeign Aid Remains Crucial for Future of Afghanistan
00:42 GMTThe Forever Recall
00:39 GMTHawley Pans Biden a 'Disgrace' Over Afghan Withdrawal, Vows Hold on Defense & State Dept. Nominees
00:18 GMT'Comedy Genius': Influential Comedian, 'Saturday Night Live' Alum Norm Macdonald Dead at 61
YesterdayThree Former US Intelligence Officers Admit to Spying for Emirati Cyber Group Darkmatter
YesterdayUS Envoy For Yemen to Visit Saudi Arabia, Oman - State Dept.
YesterdayUS Sentences Iranian Man to 63 Months for Exporting Military Items - Justice Dept.
YesterdayArizona Sues Biden Administration Over Federal Vaccine Mandate - Attorney General
YesterdayHypocrisy of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala Dress Exposed
YesterdayCivilians Plan to Advance Space Tourism Industry in 3-Day Orbit Adventure - SpaceX
YesterdayCourt-Packing or Term Limits? Why Any SCOTUS Reform Is Highly Unlikely
YesterdayRecall: California's Governor Faces the Music
YesterdayHundreds of Thousands Without Power as Tropical Storm Nicholas Brings Deadly Floods to US South