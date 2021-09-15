Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/new-york-city-requires-all-delegates-attending-unga-to-show-proof-of-vaccination-1089107633.html
New York City Requires All Delegates Attending UNGA to Show Proof of Vaccination
New York City Requires All Delegates Attending UNGA to Show Proof of Vaccination
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - New York City has ordered that all individuals entering the UN General Assembly Hall must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination during...
The letter, dated 9 September, says the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant represents a significant concern in the city, where new cases have "increased significantly" over the last two months.Individuals coming to the General Assembly must also show proof of vaccination to dine, drink, or exercise indoors at the UN headquarters complex and in the city in general.In addition, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the city of New York had offered to set up a vaccination tent outside the UN building during the General Assembly which kicked off Tuesday and will be taking place until 27 September.Before the new requirement, the United Nations did not mandate delegates coming to the compound in Midtown Manhattan for the event to be vaccinated.
New York City Requires All Delegates Attending UNGA to Show Proof of Vaccination

18:18 GMT 15.09.2021
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - New York City has ordered that all individuals entering the UN General Assembly Hall must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination during the annual high-level event, according to a letter sent by the Office of the Mayor to the UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid.
The letter, dated 9 September, says the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant represents a significant concern in the city, where new cases have "increased significantly" over the last two months.

It says under New York City's vaccination requirement for indoor activities, "all persons entering the UN premises for the purpose of entering the General Assembly Hall would be required to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry to the Hall".

Individuals coming to the General Assembly must also show proof of vaccination to dine, drink, or exercise indoors at the UN headquarters complex and in the city in general.
In addition, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the city of New York had offered to set up a vaccination tent outside the UN building during the General Assembly which kicked off Tuesday and will be taking place until 27 September.
Before the new requirement, the United Nations did not mandate delegates coming to the compound in Midtown Manhattan for the event to be vaccinated.
