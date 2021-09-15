https://sputniknews.com/20210915/new-species-of-hybodont-shark-from-jurassic-period-160-million-years-ago-discovered-in-india-1089101594.html
A team of Indian scientists and researchers discovered a new species of Hybodont Shark after they collected teeth samples from a 160-million-year-old fossil from the Jurassic period in the western Indian state of Rajasthan.After an in-depth study of Hybodont Shark teeth, the scientists named the genus as Strophodusjaisalmerensis and published the findings in Historical Biology, a Journal of Palaeontology, in its August, 2021 issue.Senior Geologist Krishna Kumar, from the palaeontology division of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Western Region, told Indian media that during the Triassic and early Jurassic periods, hybodonts sharks were a dominant group of fish in both marine and fluvial environments. However, they started to decline in marine environments from the Middle Jurassic onwards. Hybodonts finally became extinct at the end of the Cretaceous period 65 million years ago.According to the reports, the genus Strophodusjaisalmerensis has been identified for the first time on the Indian subcontinent and it is only the third such record from Asia, the other two being in Japan and Thailand. The new species has recently been included in Shark-references.com, an international platform operating in association with International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Species Survival Commission (SSC), and Germany.
