Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/new-species-of-hybodont-shark-from-jurassic-period-160-million-years-ago-discovered-in-india-1089101594.html
New Species of Hybodont Shark From Jurassic Period 160 Million Years Ago Discovered in India
New Species of Hybodont Shark From Jurassic Period 160 Million Years Ago Discovered in India
The discovery of the teeth of a hybodont sharks has been reported for the first time from India's Jaisalmer city. The finding marks an important milestone in... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T17:15+0000
2021-09-15T17:15+0000
discovery
rare species
discovery
species
extinct species
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107819/56/1078195683_0:499:2421:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_359eef89abbb7f7e54135cba6981dac1.jpg
A team of Indian scientists and researchers discovered a new species of Hybodont Shark after they collected teeth samples from a 160-million-year-old fossil from the Jurassic period in the western Indian state of Rajasthan.After an in-depth study of Hybodont Shark teeth, the scientists named the genus as Strophodusjaisalmerensis and published the findings in Historical Biology, a Journal of Palaeontology, in its August, 2021 issue.Senior Geologist Krishna Kumar, from the palaeontology division of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Western Region, told Indian media that during the Triassic and early Jurassic periods, hybodonts sharks were a dominant group of fish in both marine and fluvial environments. However, they started to decline in marine environments from the Middle Jurassic onwards. Hybodonts finally became extinct at the end of the Cretaceous period 65 million years ago.According to the reports, the genus Strophodusjaisalmerensis has been identified for the first time on the Indian subcontinent and it is only the third such record from Asia, the other two being in Japan and Thailand. The new species has recently been included in Shark-references.com, an international platform operating in association with International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Species Survival Commission (SSC), and Germany.
Μια υπέροχη μαρτυρία που πρέπει να μοιραστώ σε όλους τους ασθενείς με ΕΡΠΕΣ στον κόσμο Ποτέ δεν πίστευα ότι θα μπορούσε να είναι οποιαδήποτε πλήρης θεραπεία για τον ΕΡΠΗ ή οποιαδήποτε θεραπεία για τον ΕΡΠΗ, είδα τη μαρτυρία των ανθρώπων σε ιστολόγια για το πώς ο Δρ ΝΕΛΣΟΝ ετοιμάζει φυτική θεραπεία και τους έφερε πίσω στη ζωή ξανά. χρησιμοποιώ τα Φάρμακα ΕΡΠΗΣ που μου έδωσε ο γιατρός. Αυτή τη στιγμή μπορώ να σας πω ότι εδώ και λίγους μήνες δεν είχα πόνο, η καθυστέρηση στη θεραπεία οδηγεί στο θάνατο. Χάρη στον Dr NELSON herbal Solution μπορείτε επίσης να επικοινωνήσετε μαζί του εάν έχετε οποιοδήποτε πρόβλημα όπως HIV/AID, CANCER, HEPATITIS, DIABETES, HPV, LASSA FEVER, GONORRHEA, MENOPAUSE DISAISE, INFECTION ETC, μπορείτε να επικοινωνήσετε μαζί του μέσω αριθμού WhatsApp +14436204 ή Email; drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107819/56/1078195683_0:232:2421:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90705e47744c83f3cfd819b006bdd867.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
discovery, rare species, discovery, species, extinct species, india

New Species of Hybodont Shark From Jurassic Period 160 Million Years Ago Discovered in India

17:15 GMT 15.09.2021
© Wikimedia Commons/SharkcrewGuadalupe Island Great White Shark Face On
Guadalupe Island Great White Shark Face On - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© Wikimedia Commons/Sharkcrew
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The discovery of the teeth of a hybodont sharks has been reported for the first time from India's Jaisalmer city. The finding marks an important milestone in the study of Jurassic vertebrate fossils at this place, famous for its sand dunes.
A team of Indian scientists and researchers discovered a new species of Hybodont Shark after they collected teeth samples from a 160-million-year-old fossil from the Jurassic period in the western Indian state of Rajasthan.
After an in-depth study of Hybodont Shark teeth, the scientists named the genus as Strophodusjaisalmerensis and published the findings in Historical Biology, a Journal of Palaeontology, in its August, 2021 issue.
Senior Geologist Krishna Kumar, from the palaeontology division of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Western Region, told Indian media that during the Triassic and early Jurassic periods, hybodonts sharks were a dominant group of fish in both marine and fluvial environments.
However, they started to decline in marine environments from the Middle Jurassic onwards. Hybodonts finally became extinct at the end of the Cretaceous period 65 million years ago.
According to the reports, the genus Strophodusjaisalmerensis has been identified for the first time on the Indian subcontinent and it is only the third such record from Asia, the other two being in Japan and Thailand.
The new species has recently been included in Shark-references.com, an international platform operating in association with International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Species Survival Commission (SSC), and Germany.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Μια υπέροχη μαρτυρία που πρέπει να μοιραστώ σε όλους τους ασθενείς με ΕΡΠΕΣ στον κόσμο Ποτέ δεν πίστευα ότι θα μπορούσε να είναι οποιαδήποτε πλήρης θεραπεία για τον ΕΡΠΗ ή οποιαδήποτε θεραπεία για τον ΕΡΠΗ, είδα τη μαρτυρία των ανθρώπων σε ιστολόγια για το πώς ο Δρ ΝΕΛΣΟΝ ετοιμάζει φυτική θεραπεία και τους έφερε πίσω στη ζωή ξανά. χρησιμοποιώ τα Φάρμακα ΕΡΠΗΣ που μου έδωσε ο γιατρός. Αυτή τη στιγμή μπορώ να σας πω ότι εδώ και λίγους μήνες δεν είχα πόνο, η καθυστέρηση στη θεραπεία οδηγεί στο θάνατο. Χάρη στον Dr NELSON herbal Solution μπορείτε επίσης να επικοινωνήσετε μαζί του εάν έχετε οποιοδήποτε πρόβλημα όπως HIV/AID, CANCER, HEPATITIS, DIABETES, HPV, LASSA FEVER, GONORRHEA, MENOPAUSE DISAISE, INFECTION ETC, μπορείτε να επικοινωνήσετε μαζί του μέσω αριθμού WhatsApp +14436204 ή Email; drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com.
marcus Smith
15 September, 21:29 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:35 GMTAfghan Central Bank Says Recovered $12.3 Million Previously Owned by Ex-Gov't Officials
18:24 GMTCalifornia Recall: Is it Time for Newsom to Open Champagne and for Elder to Concede Defeat?
18:18 GMTNew York City Requires All Delegates Attending UNGA to Show Proof of Vaccination
18:07 GMTBlinken: US-Australia Partnership Has Never Been Stronger or More Important
17:43 GMTTaiwanese Jets Land on Highway in Pineapple Field Amid Annual Drills on Defence Against China
17:17 GMTElon Musk Ignites Fire on Social Media After Posting Statement on UFOs
17:15 GMTNew Species of Hybodont Shark From Jurassic Period 160 Million Years Ago Discovered in India
16:51 GMTJoint Chiefs Chairman Milley Defends His China Interactions After Revelations Made in Woodward Book
16:51 GMTTwitter Explodes After World Anti-Doping Agency Says It Will Review Ban of Cannabis at Olympics
16:45 GMTUS Launches Half-Billion Dollar Study of Long-Term Effects of COVID-19
16:35 GMTFans Hail Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd Star Gifts His Shirt to Steward He Knocked Out With a Shot
16:30 GMTWho Let the Dogs Out? Goofy Huskies Scream for Help When Their Owner is Away
16:23 GMTUK Police Arrest 71 Climate Protesters Over Disruption on M25 Highway
16:17 GMTScores of US Vessels With ‘Stolen Syrian Oil’ Leave Arab Republic for Iraq, Report Says
16:10 GMTBiden Dismisses Reports of Chinese President Xi Turning Down Their Meeting While Beijing Keeps Mum
16:04 GMTThe Afternoon of the Short Daggers: The A-Z of Boris Johnson's September Cabinet Reshuffle
15:49 GMTUS Military’s Iron Dome Missile Defence System May Be Deployed in Ukraine
15:34 GMTSimone Biles, Other Athletes Call For Full Probe Into FBI, USA Gymnastics Over Allowing Sex Abuse
15:34 GMTEx-Acting CIA Director Says Jihadists 'Absolutely Inspired' by Taliban Victory, Hectic US Withdrawal
15:11 GMTCould Nicki Minaj’s Bizarre Hip-Hop Feud With UK PM BoJo Get Steamy?