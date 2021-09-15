Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: EU's Von der Leyen Delivers State of the Union Address

Most California Residents Against Removing Governor Newsom After 67% of Votes Counted
Most California Residents Against Removing Governor Newsom After 67% of Votes Counted
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than half of residents in the US state of California — slightly over 65% — voted against recalling Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
With more than 5.6 million California residents rejecting the recall effort, nearly 35%, or some 3 million people, sought to remove Newsom from office.In April, California residents, upset over Newsom's lockdown and draconian measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, as well as economic policies and other issues, gathered 1.6 million signatures on a petition to recall him. The state's Elections Office set 14 September as the date for the gubernatorial recall election.California is the only US state that has ever succeeded in recalling its governor — in 2003, Gray Davis was replaced by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Most California Residents Against Removing Governor Newsom After 67% of Votes Counted

08:46 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 08:50 GMT 15.09.2021)
© REUTERS / SANDY HUFFAKER/POOL
California Governor Gavin Newsom attends a news conference to launch a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination supersite in San Diego, California, U.S. February 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / SANDY HUFFAKER/POOL
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than half of residents in the US state of California — slightly over 65% — voted against recalling Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom after 67% of ballots were counted, according to a projection from the CNN Decision Desk.
With more than 5.6 million California residents rejecting the recall effort, nearly 35%, or some 3 million people, sought to remove Newsom from office.
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
'We Said Yes to Science': Gavin Newsom Gives Remarks After Holding Off California Recall Vote
04:04 GMT
In April, California residents, upset over Newsom's lockdown and draconian measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, as well as economic policies and other issues, gathered 1.6 million signatures on a petition to recall him. The state's Elections Office set 14 September as the date for the gubernatorial recall election.
California is the only US state that has ever succeeded in recalling its governor — in 2003, Gray Davis was replaced by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.
