Man United Fans Want Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær to Be Fired After Champions League Loss

English giant Manchester United last won the Premier League and the Champions League crowns in 2013 and 2008 respectively, under the reign of the legendary...

Fans have started demanding that Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær be sacked after the Red Devils lost to the unheralded Young Boys of Switzerland in their Champions League opener on Tuesday night.Some of the club's admirers want him to be replaced with noted Italian manager Antonio Conte, who coached Chelsea from 2016 to 2018. He recently left Inter Milan after powering them to the Serie A title in 2020-21.Moreover, there were several others, who launched a scathing attack on Solskjær, calling him a "plumber" before declaring his relationship with the Red Devils as "toxic" and that it is actually "killing" the team.The Old Trafford-based side's lovers believe that Solskjær isn't a great strategist, which is hurting the team on the field. They think Conte, considered one of the best "tacticians" in the game, could solve United's riddle in this department.On Tuesday, it was the lack of clarity in Solskjaer tactics that eventually cost them the game against the Young Boys.United fans were left fuming after Solskjaer opted to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo with Jesse Lingard in the 72nd minute with the scores tied at 1-1 at that stage.Ronaldo's replacement with Lingard came as a complete shock to the club's supporters, considering the Portugal stalwart was one of the most consistent players in the game, even giving them the early advantage with his goal in the 13th minute.However, Young Boys managed to level the proceedings with a 66th minute strike from Moumi Ngamaleu, but United was still in the match.Solskjær's decision, though, proved to be the turning point of the game as Lingard couldn't keep the possession of the ball in the dying stages of the match, and Jordan Siebatcheu grabbed his chance, scoring the stoppage-time winner to complete what was an upset 2-1 win over United.The result also came as a huge disappointment to Ronaldo, as he was playing in his first Champions League game for the Red Devils since his arrival in England from Juventus earlier this month.

