Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Shakes China's Sichuan Region - EMSC

The quake was initially detected as a 5.7 magnitude earthquake at 20:33:37.4 UTC in the Sichuan-Chong Qing border region before being upgraded to 6.0 and then being confirmed as a 5.4 magnitude quake. The quake struck 75 miles from Chongqing a city of nearly 7.5 million people and from a depth of 31 miles. However, the area where the quake was directly detected is a sparsely populated area in Lu County along the Jiuqu River. In 2008 Sichuan experienced an 8.0 magnitude earthquake that caused the largest number of geohazards ever recorded. The depth of and magnitude of this earthquake present a serious risk for those near the epicenter. No injuries or deaths have been reported.
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake has been detected in China's Sichuan region.
The quake was initially detected as a 5.7 magnitude earthquake at 20:33:37.4 UTC in the Sichuan-Chong Qing border region before being upgraded to 6.0 and then being confirmed as a 5.4 magnitude quake. The quake struck 75 miles from Chongqing a city of nearly 7.5 million people and from a depth of 31 miles.
However, the area where the quake was directly detected is a sparsely populated area in Lu County along the Jiuqu River.
In 2008 Sichuan experienced an 8.0 magnitude earthquake that caused the largest number of geohazards ever recorded. The depth of and magnitude of this earthquake present a serious risk for those near the epicenter.