Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/live-updates-india-reports-27176-new-covid-cases-over-past-24-hours-284-deaths--1089083408.html
Live Updates: India Reports 27,176 New COVID Cases Over Past 24 Hours, 284 Deaths
Live Updates: India Reports 27,176 New COVID Cases Over Past 24 Hours, 284 Deaths
The global coronavirus tally has now exceeded 225.7 million, and at least 4.64 million people have died because of the disease, according to Johns Hopkins... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T05:31+0000
2021-09-15T05:31+0000
brazil
pandemic
news
world
us
india
vaccination
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083208395_0:223:2851:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_c76c0ca9ed68debc13dfe7d4a09bbbf2.jpg
brazil
us
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083208395_59:0:2790:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_445ca129d3d6929bd87b00e54689bebf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brazil, pandemic, news, world, us, india, vaccination, covid-19, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Healthcare workers carry COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to inoculate villagers during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021 - Sputnik International

Live Updates: India Reports 27,176 New COVID Cases Over Past 24 Hours, 284 Deaths

05:31 GMT 15.09.2021
Subscribe
The global coronavirus tally has now exceeded 225.7 million, and at least 4.64 million people have died because of the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks data on the pandemic.
The US, India, and Brazil are still the nations most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The United States has confirmed more than 41.3 million infections and 663,923 deaths.
India has registered 33.32 million coronavirus cases and 443,497 fatalities.
Brazil has logged almost 21 million infections and the second-highest death toll in the world - more than 587,797.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
05:34 GMT 15.09.2021
Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Recommendation From India's Drug Regulatory Authority to Conduct Phase III Bridging Trials in India
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:29 GMTThird Shot & Attempts to Revive the Peace Process Haven't Lifted Israeli PM's Ratings, Here's Why
06:28 GMTCanada People’s Party Poll Surge Shows Voters ‘Fed Up’ With Establishment, Leader Bernier Says
06:20 GMTIsrael Believes Iran Couple of Months Away From Being Able to Produce Nuclear Bomb
05:51 GMTImmigrants' Vaccine Scepticism Jeopardises Herd Immunity, Danish Health Authorities Warn
05:41 GMTUS Marines Hold Combat Drills in Stockholm Archipelago
05:31 GMTLive Updates: India Reports 27,176 New COVID Cases Over Past 24 Hours, 284 Deaths
04:30 GMTOh, Don't Do That! Golden Retriever Prevents Cat From Engaging in Fight
04:14 GMTTrump Says Reports of Milley Contacting Chinese General Would Amount to 'Treason' if True
04:04 GMT'We Said Yes to Science': Gavin Newsom Gives Remarks After Holding Off California Recall Vote
03:48 GMTNorth Korea Reportedly Launches Two Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan
02:58 GMTB-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber Damaged in Emergency Landing at US Air Force Base in Missouri
01:38 GMTLive Updates: US Media Projects Gavin Newsom Will Stave Off Recall Effort
01:12 GMTSnakes Survival Success Story: How the Asteroid That Killed Dinosaurs Gave Way to Serpents
01:01 GMTForeign Aid Remains Crucial for Future of Afghanistan
00:42 GMTThe Forever Recall
00:39 GMTHawley Pans Biden a 'Disgrace' Over Afghan Withdrawal, Vows Hold on Defense & State Dept. Nominees
00:18 GMT'Comedy Genius': Influential Comedian, 'Saturday Night Live' Alum Norm Macdonald Dead at 61
YesterdayThree Former US Intelligence Officers Admit to Spying for Emirati Cyber Group Darkmatter
YesterdayUS Envoy For Yemen to Visit Saudi Arabia, Oman - State Dept.
YesterdayUS Sentences Iranian Man to 63 Months for Exporting Military Items - Justice Dept.