Live Updates: India Reports 27,176 New COVID Cases Over Past 24 Hours, 284 Deaths

The global coronavirus tally has now exceeded 225.7 million, and at least 4.64 million people have died because of the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks data on the pandemic.
The US, India, and Brazil are still the nations most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The United States has confirmed more than 41.3 million infections and 663,923 deaths.
India has registered 33.32 million coronavirus cases and 443,497 fatalities.
Brazil has logged almost 21 million infections and the second-highest death toll in the world - more than 587,797.
05:34 GMT 15.09.2021
Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Recommendation From India's Drug Regulatory Authority to Conduct Phase III Bridging Trials in India