Live Updates: Von der Leyen Says EU to Give Extra 100 Mln Euros in Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan

In early August, the Taliban* stepped up their offensive against Afghan government forces and entered the capital, Kabul, on 15 August, completing the takeover of the country. The events prompted a mass evacuation of western citizens and Afghans who had aided or worked for foreign troops and organisations.
Secretary General of Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) Stanislav Zas stated on 15 September that the group is preparing a programme to strengthen Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan. His remarks follow a joint meeting of CSTO foreign ministers, defence ministers, and security council secretaries in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
The organisation earlier adopted a statement on the state of affairs in Afghanistan, as well as statements on coordinating joints effort in information security and the fight against cyberterrorism.
Earlier this month, CSTO's Collective Rapid Deployment Forces in the Central Asian region conducted a counterterrorist military exercise as part of the joint Rubezh-2021 drills in Kyrgyzstan.
Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Afghanistan and partnership between Moscow and Islamabad during a phone conversation on 14 September. The politicians exchanged views on the latest developments in the Islamic nation, bilateral cooperation, and collaboration within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
Follow Sputnik's Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
08:02 GMT 15.09.2021
Taliban Mulling Creation of Regular Army in Afghanistan, Army Chief of Staff Says
07:54 GMT 15.09.2021
Von der Leyen Says EU to Give Extra 100 Mln Euros in Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan