Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/kylian-mbappes-relationship-with-psg-is-deep-club-director-on-french-stars-future-in-paris-1089091327.html
'Kylian Mbappe's Relationship With PSG is Deep': Club Director on French Star's Future in Paris
'Kylian Mbappe's Relationship With PSG is Deep': Club Director on French Star's Future in Paris
Prodigious French striker Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid after the World Cup winner declined Paris Saint-Germain’s... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T12:43+0000
2021-09-15T12:43+0000
football
football
world cup
sport
real madrid
sputnik
contract
deal
sport
football
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089095957_0:0:2877:1618_1920x0_80_0_0_2cc458ff117825afed189b8c7c96d6d5.jpg
PSG's sporting director Leonardo has claimed that the club's talismanic forward Kylian Mbappe has a "deep relationship" with the French side and he won't leave the Paris-based club on a free transfer next year."Kylian represents many things. Not only because he is French or one of the best players in the world. He has a way of being that we like and one that everyone likes", he added.Real Madrid has been in hot pursuit of Mbappe with club President Florentino Perez eager to land him at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as early as possible.The 13-time UEFA Champions League winners did try their best to secure his departure from the Parc des Princes during the summer transfer window, making three massive offers, with their last bid coming hours before the 31 August deadline.Despite Madrid increasing their offer twice from $188 million to $211 million then to $262 million, the Parisian club's President Nasser Al-Khelaifi rejected Los Blancos' advances, while being fully aware that Mbappe's current contract with PSG expires next year and he could leave the side for free.But Leonardo doesn't think that Mbappe will exit the French capital as a free agent.However, he did accuse Madrid of submitting sub-standard bids because they don't want to pay for Mbappe's arrival in the Spanish capital. They would rather have him in the team in 2022 on a free transfer.Leonardo even claimed that Madrid never offered the so-called world-record amount to PSG which was reported by several media outlets.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089095957_10:0:2739:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3b1135e057a0af8cb472b6cd3972c4fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, world cup, sport, real madrid, sputnik, contract, deal, sport, football, sport, contract, fc real madrid, deal, striker, bid, football match, offer, psg, sputnik, paris saint-germain (psg), football, football game, football team, footballer, football legend, champions league, forward, football star, kylian mbappe, florentino perez, champions league, french, uefa champions league

'Kylian Mbappe's Relationship With PSG is Deep': Club Director on French Star's Future in Paris

12:43 GMT 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER August 29, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe during the warm up before the match
 August 29, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe during the warm up before the match - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Prodigious French striker Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid after the World Cup winner declined Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) latest contract offer last month. The 22-year-old superstar has spent three years with the Ligue 1 club since leaving Monaco in 2018.
PSG's sporting director Leonardo has claimed that the club's talismanic forward Kylian Mbappe has a "deep relationship" with the French side and he won't leave the Paris-based club on a free transfer next year.

"I don't see Mbappe leaving at the end of this season. Nobody is thinking about the future of Paris Saint-Germain without Kylian", the PSG director told French outlet Canal Plus. "Kylian sort of represents the difference between the superficial and the deep. Kylian's relationship with Paris Saint-Germain is deep. That's why we don't think about anything else".

Leonardo
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director
"Kylian represents many things. Not only because he is French or one of the best players in the world. He has a way of being that we like and one that everyone likes", he added.
Real Madrid has been in hot pursuit of Mbappe with club President Florentino Perez eager to land him at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as early as possible.
The 13-time UEFA Champions League winners did try their best to secure his departure from the Parc des Princes during the summer transfer window, making three massive offers, with their last bid coming hours before the 31 August deadline.
Despite Madrid increasing their offer twice from $188 million to $211 million then to $262 million, the Parisian club's President Nasser Al-Khelaifi rejected Los Blancos' advances, while being fully aware that Mbappe's current contract with PSG expires next year and he could leave the side for free.
But Leonardo doesn't think that Mbappe will exit the French capital as a free agent.
However, he did accuse Madrid of submitting sub-standard bids because they don't want to pay for Mbappe's arrival in the Spanish capital. They would rather have him in the team in 2022 on a free transfer.
Leonardo even claimed that Madrid never offered the so-called world-record amount to PSG which was reported by several media outlets.

"Starting negotiations for one of the best players in the world in the last week of the transfer market generated a situation that we did not like". "We were clear about our position with the offer. It was not enough, it was smaller than what we paid. The last offer they talked about never came. You can't organise a transfer market for two, three or four months and change your plans like that", Leonardo said.

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:00 GMTUK's Kent Fire Service Tackling Massive Blaze at National Grid Site Near Ashford - Photos
13:56 GMTPalace Wishes Prince Harry Happy Birthday as Expert Warns Him Against Issuing Political Message
13:50 GMTBiden to Announce New Defence Deal With UK, Australia Apparently to Counter China
13:48 GMT'Next-Generation Technology': UK Plans to Test Laser Weapons on Board a Warship for First Time
13:42 GMTWhy are Gas Prices Breaking Records in Europe and Why Can't Countries Stop Their Growth?
13:04 GMTTokyo Confirms North Korean Ballistic Missiles Landed in Japanese Waters
13:04 GMTIran Approves Russia's Sputnik Light Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine, RDIF Says
12:55 GMTLet the UK Cabinet Reshuffle Begin: Education Sec Williamson, Justice Sec Buckland Leave
12:53 GMTAfghan Women's Youth Football Team Evacuated to Pakistan
12:43 GMT'Kylian Mbappe's Relationship With PSG is Deep': Club Director on French Star's Future in Paris
12:39 GMT'Press Forward Under Pressure': Chinese Telecom Firm Huawei’s New Song Marks One Year of US Ban
12:34 GMTFollowing Narrow Escape From Taliban, Afghan Citizen Looks to Europe After US Visa Delays
12:34 GMTGreen Activists Block Traffic in London Second Time This Week, Reports Suggest
12:13 GMTEarth's Magnetic Field May Be Reversing Due to Remains of Ancient Planet, Scientists Warn
12:06 GMTKLA Rebel Commander Accused of War Crimes in Kosovo Compares Trial in the Hague to ‘Gestapo’
11:46 GMT'I Thought I Was Doing Right Thing as Muslim': Ex-Daesh Bride Begum Issues Yet Another Apology
11:41 GMTVaccinated Only: Latvia Launches Separate Train Cars for Passengers With COVID Certificates
11:33 GMTHuawei Hires More Scientists, Boosts Basic Research to Deal With US Semiconductor Ban
11:23 GMTTaliban Leaders Reportedly Clash Over Division of Power in New Government
11:20 GMTBoris Johnson to Reshuffle Cabinet Today, Downing Street Source Says