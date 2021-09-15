https://sputniknews.com/20210915/kylian-mbappes-relationship-with-psg-is-deep-club-director-on-french-stars-future-in-paris-1089091327.html

'Kylian Mbappe's Relationship With PSG is Deep': Club Director on French Star's Future in Paris

Prodigious French striker Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid after the World Cup winner declined Paris Saint-Germain’s... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International

PSG's sporting director Leonardo has claimed that the club's talismanic forward Kylian Mbappe has a "deep relationship" with the French side and he won't leave the Paris-based club on a free transfer next year."Kylian represents many things. Not only because he is French or one of the best players in the world. He has a way of being that we like and one that everyone likes", he added.Real Madrid has been in hot pursuit of Mbappe with club President Florentino Perez eager to land him at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as early as possible.The 13-time UEFA Champions League winners did try their best to secure his departure from the Parc des Princes during the summer transfer window, making three massive offers, with their last bid coming hours before the 31 August deadline.Despite Madrid increasing their offer twice from $188 million to $211 million then to $262 million, the Parisian club's President Nasser Al-Khelaifi rejected Los Blancos' advances, while being fully aware that Mbappe's current contract with PSG expires next year and he could leave the side for free.But Leonardo doesn't think that Mbappe will exit the French capital as a free agent.However, he did accuse Madrid of submitting sub-standard bids because they don't want to pay for Mbappe's arrival in the Spanish capital. They would rather have him in the team in 2022 on a free transfer.Leonardo even claimed that Madrid never offered the so-called world-record amount to PSG which was reported by several media outlets.

