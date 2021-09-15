Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley Defends His China Interactions After Revelations Made in Woodward Book

Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley has fired back over allegations in regard to his interactions with China that were described in a new book by Bob Woodward, saying that his contacts with Beijing were consistent with his duties.According to the statement, the Joint Chiefs Chairman "regularly communicates" with defence chiefs across the world, "including with Russia and China".In a separate statement, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that US President Joe Biden has "complete confidence" in Milley, particularly in General's "leadership, his patriotism and his fidelity to our constitution."
An upcoming book titled "Peril", penned by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, has claimed, according to some excerpts, that US Army Gen. Mark Milley twice contacted his Chinese counterparts, assuring them that former President Donald Trump would not order an attack against China.
"These conversations remain vital to improving mutual understanding of US national security interests, reducing tensions, providing clarity and avoiding unintended consequences or conflict", Milley's spokesperson Dave Butler stated. "His calls with the Chinese and others in October and January were in keeping with these duties and responsibilities conveying reassurance in order to maintain strategic stability."
