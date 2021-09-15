Registration was successful!
Head of Poland's Governing Party Calls Polexit Speculations Propaganda
Head of Poland's Governing Party Calls Polexit Speculations Propaganda
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland does not intend to leave the European Union, despite its friction with Brussels, the head of Polish Law and Justice Party (PiS)... 15.09.2021
jaroslaw kaczynski
europe
poland
eu
polexit
At the same time, Kaczynski advocated respect for the principle of equality of state within the EU.Euroscepticism has been on the rise in Poland as Warsaw's recent policy drew criticism from Brussels. On 7 September, the European Commission asked the EU's Court of Justice to impose fines on Poland over its controversial judicial reform until Warsaw suspends it. The Polish government called the decision an act of aggression.The development resulted in a heated debate about the possibility of Polexit between the ruling party and the opposition, which have accused each other of wanting to withdraw Poland from the EU.
jaroslaw kaczynski, europe, poland, eu, polexit

Head of Poland's Governing Party Calls Polexit Speculations Propaganda

11:20 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 15.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / BARTOSZ SIEDLIK A woman waves a Polish flag in front of the Jasna Gora monastery during the annual Polish motorcyclists pilgrimage to the country's greatest place of pilgrimage hosting the Black Madonna of Czestochowa in Czestochowa, Poland, on April 19, 2015
A woman waves a Polish flag in front of the Jasna Gora monastery during the annual Polish motorcyclists pilgrimage to the country's greatest place of pilgrimage hosting the Black Madonna of Czestochowa in Czestochowa, Poland, on April 19, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / BARTOSZ SIEDLIK
Subscribe
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland does not intend to leave the European Union, despite its friction with Brussels, the head of Polish Law and Justice Party (PiS) Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Wednesday.

"There will be no Polexit. This is a propaganda fabrication that has been applied to us many times", Kaczynski stated in an interview with a national news agency Polska Agencja Prasowa.

At the same time, Kaczynski advocated respect for the principle of equality of state within the EU.

“We are in favour of ending the crisis that we see in the European Union. Treaties are largely no longer observed. The principle of equality of states is also sharply violated. There are also trends towards the instrumentalization of the EU by the strongest states, in particular, by Germany. This is what we must resist. We want EU treaties to be properly clarified so that all kinds of misuse are radically hampered", Kaczynski added.

Euroscepticism has been on the rise in Poland as Warsaw's recent policy drew criticism from Brussels. On 7 September, the European Commission asked the EU's Court of Justice to impose fines on Poland over its controversial judicial reform until Warsaw suspends it. The Polish government called the decision an act of aggression.
The development resulted in a heated debate about the possibility of Polexit between the ruling party and the opposition, which have accused each other of wanting to withdraw Poland from the EU.
010000
Discuss
