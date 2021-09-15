https://sputniknews.com/20210915/general-milley-stands-by-his-decision-to-call-chinese-military-leadership-1089111426.html
GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Accusations of US Interference in Russian Elections, Smart Vote, and US Relations With RussiaTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Collateral Damage of Drone Strikes, Nancy Pelosi, and Gavin Newsom Wins Recall ElectionIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about the upcoming Russian elections, big tech involvement in elections, and Julian Assange. Mark discussed the current allegations from Russia of U.S. election interference and the big tech companies involved. Mark spoke about Russia, China, and US relations, and the expectations of no improvement in these relations.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about the progressives in Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the money wasted in the California recall election. Ted talked about the lack of precision of drone strikes and the recent aid workers killed in Kabul. Ted discussed the progressive Democrats and the lack of laws passed by progressives.Also, we touch upon news about Gen. Milley's contact with Chinese top military leader over Trump.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
22:39 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 12:55 GMT 16.09.2021)
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Accusations of US Interference in Russian Elections, Smart Vote, and US Relations With Russia
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Collateral Damage of Drone Strikes, Nancy Pelosi, and Gavin Newsom Wins Recall Election
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about the upcoming Russian elections, big tech involvement in elections, and Julian Assange. Mark discussed the current allegations from Russia of U.S. election interference and the big tech companies involved. Mark spoke about Russia, China, and US relations, and the expectations of no improvement in these relations.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about the progressives in Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the money wasted in the California recall election. Ted talked about the lack of precision of drone strikes and the recent aid workers killed in Kabul. Ted discussed the progressive Democrats and the lack of laws passed by progressives.
Also, we touch upon news about Gen. Milley's contact with Chinese top military leader over Trump.
