Gazprom Head Says Gas Deliveries Via Nord Stream 2 Will Not Start on 1 October

Deliveries of gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not start at the beginning of next month, Gazprom Head Alexei Miller said on Wednesday, addressing Bloomberg reports on the issue.Previously, the German Federal Network Agency (BNA) stated that the certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator must be completed before the launch of the pipeline.On 10 September the Russian gas giant announced that the construction of the pipeline was fully completed, noting that the first gas supplies to the European market could be expected during this heating season.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The 745-mile twin pipeline is designed to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.From the very beginning, it faced stern opposition from the US and its allies in Eastern Europe. Washington claimed that the pipeline jeopardised European security and slapped two rounds of sanctions on the project, despite protests from Moscow and Berlin.
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
