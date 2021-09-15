Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210915/foreign-aid-remains-crucial-for-future-of-afghanistan--1089081250.html
Foreign Aid Remains Crucial for Future of Afghanistan
Foreign Aid Remains Crucial for Future of Afghanistan
Amir Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, has urged the international community to recognize the new government and recommence aid. 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T01:01+0000
2021-09-15T01:01+0000
afghanistan
un
afghanistan
foreign aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083772589_0:208:2900:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_edcfe37985bde36861f2538920578ca7.jpg
The US is sending $64 million to Afghanistan and the UN has pledged $1 billion to help curtail the worsening humanitarian crisis. The pledges of aid come at a crucial time as the Taliban* seeks to form a new government, combat a humanitarian crisis, and stare down an economic crisis.The international community has not yet recognized the Taliban government, and the US Federal Reserve, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have cut off Afghanistan’s access to funds. Without recognition from world governments, foreign investment will likely be minimal leaving the economic situation very few avenues to improve.The situation is a dangerous balancing act between world governments and the Taliban. Governments believe that aid can be used as a way to gain concessions from the Taliban, but are wary of recognizing the government.According to the World Bank, aid makes up 40% of Afghanistan’s gross domestic product. Without aid, Afghanistan’s economy will crater, but the only way to get aid to the country is to engage with the Taliban.There is the possibility that the Taliban understand this dynamic, and that the threat of their economy worsening the humanitarian crisis is their best avenue to continue to receive aid. The situation remains in flux and how it all shakes out could shape the future of Afghanistan.*The Taliban is an organisation banned in Russia and other countries
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083772589_86:0:2815:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_745b991cc5f4a9daa039e7391e1ae2e9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
un, afghanistan, foreign aid

Foreign Aid Remains Crucial for Future of Afghanistan

01:01 GMT 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMMAD ISMAILAhmad Massoud, son of the slain hero of the anti-Soviet resistance Ahmad Shah Massoud, speaks to his supporters in Bazarak, Panjshir province Afghanistan September 5, 2019. Picture taken September 5, 2019.
Ahmad Massoud, son of the slain hero of the anti-Soviet resistance Ahmad Shah Massoud, speaks to his supporters in Bazarak, Panjshir province Afghanistan September 5, 2019. Picture taken September 5, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMMAD ISMAIL
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Amir Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, has urged the international community to recognize the new government and recommence aid.
The US is sending $64 million to Afghanistan and the UN has pledged $1 billion to help curtail the worsening humanitarian crisis. The pledges of aid come at a crucial time as the Taliban* seeks to form a new government, combat a humanitarian crisis, and stare down an economic crisis.
The international community has not yet recognized the Taliban government, and the US Federal Reserve, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have cut off Afghanistan’s access to funds. Without recognition from world governments, foreign investment will likely be minimal leaving the economic situation very few avenues to improve.
The situation is a dangerous balancing act between world governments and the Taliban. Governments believe that aid can be used as a way to gain concessions from the Taliban, but are wary of recognizing the government.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres put it frankly, "It is impossible to provide humanitarian assistance inside Afghanistan without engaging with the de facto authorities.”
According to the World Bank, aid makes up 40% of Afghanistan’s gross domestic product. Without aid, Afghanistan’s economy will crater, but the only way to get aid to the country is to engage with the Taliban.
There is the possibility that the Taliban understand this dynamic, and that the threat of their economy worsening the humanitarian crisis is their best avenue to continue to receive aid. The situation remains in flux and how it all shakes out could shape the future of Afghanistan.
*The Taliban is an organisation banned in Russia and other countries
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:38 GMTLive Updates: California Voters Hit the Polls to Decide Gavin Newsom's Fate
01:12 GMTSnakes Survival Success Story: How the Asteroid That Killed Dinosaurs Gave Way to Serpents
01:01 GMTForeign Aid Remains Crucial for Future of Afghanistan
00:42 GMTThe Forever Recall
00:39 GMTHawley Pans Biden a 'Disgrace' Over Afghan Withdrawal, Vows Hold on Defense & State Dept. Nominees
00:18 GMT'Comedy Genius': Influential Comedian, 'Saturday Night Live' Alum Norm Macdonald Dead at 61
YesterdayThree Former US Intelligence Officers Admit to Spying for Emirati Cyber Group Darkmatter
YesterdayUS Envoy For Yemen to Visit Saudi Arabia, Oman - State Dept.
YesterdayUS Sentences Iranian Man to 63 Months for Exporting Military Items - Justice Dept.
YesterdayArizona Sues Biden Administration Over Federal Vaccine Mandate - Attorney General
YesterdayHypocrisy of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala Dress Exposed
YesterdayCivilians Plan to Advance Space Tourism Industry in 3-Day Orbit Adventure - SpaceX
YesterdayCourt-Packing or Term Limits? Why Any SCOTUS Reform Is Highly Unlikely
YesterdayRecall: California's Governor Faces the Music
YesterdayHundreds of Thousands Without Power as Tropical Storm Nicholas Brings Deadly Floods to US South
YesterdayWhy California Recall Election Procedure Triggers GOP Suspicion
YesterdaySenate Foreign Relations Committee Grills Blinken Over 'Fatally Flawed' Afghanistan Withdrawal
YesterdayUS Gen. Milley Reassured China Twice in Trump’s Last Days POTUS Wouldn’t Attack, Woodward Book Says
YesterdayLIVE: World Leaders Kick Off 76th UNGA Session in New York City
YesterdayManchester United Fall to BSC Young Boys in Shocking Fashion