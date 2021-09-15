https://sputniknews.com/20210915/following-narrow-escape-from-taliban-afghan-citizen-looks-to-europe-after-us-visa-delays-1089095244.html

Following Narrow Escape From Taliban, Afghan Citizen Looks to Europe After US Visa Delays

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - Facing direct threats from a Taliban* commander, who happens to be a family member, an Afghan national shared with Sputnik the... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International

Hearing the news of the rapid advance of Taliban forces towards Kabul in early August, M (who wished only to be identified by the first letter of his name) sensed imminent danger because of one simple reason: his aunt's husband was a Taliban commander.M explained that his aunt's husband became a Taliban commander a few years ago and was arrested by the Afghan government about two years ago. But because of the peace agreement initiated by the United States, his aunt's husband was released last year and joined the Taliban once again upon his release.M, 33, started to work on US government-funded projects in Afghanistan as early as October 2011. Over the last decade, he worked as a production controller, a maintenance supervisor and a project office manager under various projects initiated by the US Department of Defense and the European Union Commission.His work with the US-led allied forces in Afghanistan made M a clear target for the Taliban commander who was seeking personal vengeance against him.Risky EscapeWith no time to waste, M was forced to try to look for help from human smugglers.At around 2 am on 9 August, M set out on a daring adventure to try to flee the country through the land border with Iran.Six other Afghan refugees joined M in Tehran and the group travelled together in a vehicle to the Iranian border with Turkey. They stayed in a village about 10 miles from the border for one night.After crossing the land border through a mountainous area, the group had to walk for another 10 hours before reaching a safe house. The next day, they walked through various villages in the Van province in Turkey.As M left home in a hurry for such a treacherous trip, he did not have time to take any luggage with him.M added that his smartphone became his lifeline because it was the only way he could stay in touch with his family and make plans for his future.Just Like a Bad DreamWhen M heard the news of US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan, he never imagined he had to leave the country in such a hurry.Ironically, the Afghan government collapsed before M could reach his destination in Turkey.The instant collapse of the Afghan government also forced M to make the unimaginable choice as a husband and a parent: to leave his wife and three young children, aged six, five and two, behind.Shortly after M left Kabul, his wife told him that three Taliban members came to their home at around 11 pm at night in August looking for him.M had to move his wife and three children to his brother-in-law's home after that to keep them safe.As his wife never worked, his family had to rely on his savings from the work he did for the US-led projects.As his three children were too young to understand what was happening, M had to hide the truth behind his absence from home.Only Option LeftWhat M’s children didn't know was that their father not only couldn't make any money for the family while he was in Turkey, but he also needed at least another 7000 Euros (about $8275) from the family's savings to try to move to Italy and find a job there to support the family.M submitted his application for a special immigrant visa (SIV) to move to the United States on 3 August. He obtained seven letters of recommendation from his former American colleagues and he also received a human resources letter from the US entity he worked for to verify his employment history.After arriving in Turkey, M tried to contact the US Embassy in Ankara and the US Consulate General in Istanbul to inquire about his SIV application status. But he did not receive any positive responses from them.M rented a room in a basement operated by people from Uzbekistan for about 1200 Turkish Lira (about $140) a month. To save money, he tried to limit his three meals per day to around 200 Turkish Lira. As the Turkish government does not have special programs to accommodate Afghan refugees to work and stay legally in the country, M said the only option he has left is to try to move to a European country where they accept Afghan refugees.But for M to move to Italy, he has to rely on human smugglers once again and they’re asking for a hefty price tag: 7000 Euros.M negotiated with some human smugglers and they agreed to allow his wife to transfer the full payment of 7000 Euros to their accounts after M could arrive safely in Italy.What worries M more was the risky journey that had claimed so many lives of the migrants trying to reach Europe by sea.M added he could swim very well and he would definitely wear a life jacket while travelling in one of the boats in the sea.If M's SIV application is approved in the future, he could move to the United States from anywhere in the world despite not having an Afghan passport with him. M explained that this was because the US government had already collected biometric information of him during the vetting process, which would allow him to be easily identified without a proper passport.But for the foreseeable future, the most realistic goal for M is to try to reach a European country like Italy and build a stable life for him and his family there.The lengthy and complicated process to apply for the special immigrant visa to move to the United States would push many Afghan nationals like M to try their luck as a refugee in Europe.* The Taliban is a terrorist group, banned in Russia and many other countries.

