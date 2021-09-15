Registration was successful!
Facebook Maintains a Secret Elite Class; Pentagon Acquisition Officials Move to Defense Contractors
Facebook Maintains a Secret Elite Class; Pentagon Acquisition Officials Move to Defense Contractors
Facebook claims its rules are applied equally, but new documents reveal that a small group of celebrities is given special privileges. 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
Facebook Maintains a Secret Elite Class; Pentagon Acquisition Officials Move to Defense Contractors
Facebook claims its rules are applied equally, but new documents reveal that a small group of celebrities is given special privileges.
Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss the California recall election. California Governor Gavin Newsom is in big trouble as his GOP challenger Larry Elder is holding fairly close in the polls. Will this reliably blue state turn red?K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Washington is hosting a meeting of their anti-China group known as "The Quad." Also, President Biden seems to be trying to stem the tide of war drums between the two superpowers as neocons in his administration appear to be pushing back.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss social media manipulations. Facebook claims its rules are applied equally, but new documents reveal that a small group of celebrities is given special privileges. Also, Twitter has dodged an election meddling complaint regarding the suppression of the Hunter Biden corruption scandal.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the possibility of war between nuclear powers. Vice-Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General John E. Hyten is warning that the war of words and deeds between Washington and Beijing may be spiraling out of control, and that the results could destroy the world and the global economy.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Israel. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has accused Israel of violating international rules by using unwarranted and excessive force against Palestinian civilians. Also, some Palestinians escaped from a high-security prison.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Pentagon spending. A recent study demonstrates that 1,700 government officials responsible for acquisition have moved on to defense contractors in what appears to be a conflict of interest.Darryl Jones, attorney, joins us to discuss voting rights. A group of Democrats in the Senate have introduced a new voting rights bill that includes making Election Day a federal holiday. The bill faces the likelihood of a GOP filibuster, as it will need 60 votes to pass.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the neocon plan for world domination. An article in Responsible Statecraft reviews the origins of the post 9/11 neocon militaristic policies. A stunning document unapologetically argued for US military and economic world domination.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Facebook Maintains a Secret Elite Class; Pentagon Acquisition Officials Move to Defense Contractors

00:11 GMT 15.09.2021
Facebook Maintains a Secret Elite Class; Pentagon Acquisition Officials Move to Defense Contractors
Facebook claims its rules are applied equally, but new documents reveal that a small group of celebrities is given special privileges.
Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss the California recall election. California Governor Gavin Newsom is in big trouble as his GOP challenger Larry Elder is holding fairly close in the polls. Will this reliably blue state turn red?
K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Washington is hosting a meeting of their anti-China group known as "The Quad." Also, President Biden seems to be trying to stem the tide of war drums between the two superpowers as neocons in his administration appear to be pushing back.
Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss social media manipulations. Facebook claims its rules are applied equally, but new documents reveal that a small group of celebrities is given special privileges. Also, Twitter has dodged an election meddling complaint regarding the suppression of the Hunter Biden corruption scandal.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the possibility of war between nuclear powers. Vice-Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General John E. Hyten is warning that the war of words and deeds between Washington and Beijing may be spiraling out of control, and that the results could destroy the world and the global economy.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Israel. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has accused Israel of violating international rules by using unwarranted and excessive force against Palestinian civilians. Also, some Palestinians escaped from a high-security prison.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Pentagon spending. A recent study demonstrates that 1,700 government officials responsible for acquisition have moved on to defense contractors in what appears to be a conflict of interest.
Darryl Jones, attorney, joins us to discuss voting rights. A group of Democrats in the Senate have introduced a new voting rights bill that includes making Election Day a federal holiday. The bill faces the likelihood of a GOP filibuster, as it will need 60 votes to pass.
Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the neocon plan for world domination. An article in Responsible Statecraft reviews the origins of the post 9/11 neocon militaristic policies. A stunning document unapologetically argued for US military and economic world domination.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
