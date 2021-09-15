Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: EU's Von der Leyen Delivers State of the Union Address

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/eus-von-der-leyen-delivers-state-of-the-union-address-1089085764.html
EU's Von der Leyen Delivers State of the Union Address
EU's Von der Leyen Delivers State of the Union Address
Sputnik is live from Strasbourg, France, as President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is delivering a speech at a plenary session of the... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T07:19+0000
2021-09-15T07:19+0000
world
europe
news
ursula von der leyen
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082747501_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7a5350e170bbb6b9e48ea61d31ae2fb8.jpg
Sputnik is live from Strasbourg, France, as President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is delivering a speech at a plenary session of the European Parliament, taking place on 13-16 September. Von der Leyen is expected to touch upon the EU's COVID-19 response, including vaccination efforts, as well as the bloc's economic recovery. The recent developments in Afghanistan are also on the agenda. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082747501_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c47a8c3dbbcfd1ab08a8b12c1f628e3f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, europe, news, ursula von der leyen, eu

EU's Von der Leyen Delivers State of the Union Address

07:19 GMT 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / POOLEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends the debate on EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement during the second day of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium April 27, 2021
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends the debate on EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement during the second day of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium April 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Sputnik is live from Strasbourg, France, as President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is delivering a speech at a plenary session of the European Parliament, taking place on 13-16 September.
Von der Leyen is expected to touch upon the EU's COVID-19 response, including vaccination efforts, as well as the bloc's economic recovery. The recent developments in Afghanistan are also on the agenda.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:00 GMTTaliban Mulling Creation of Regular Army in Afghanistan, Army Chief of Staff Says
07:48 GMTLive Updates: Von der Leyen Says EU to Give Extra 100 Mln Euros in Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan
07:27 GMTBeijing Slams 'Despicable Action' to Ban Chinese Ambassador From British Parliament
07:19 GMTEU's Von der Leyen Delivers State of the Union Address
07:18 GMTS. Korea Becomes 7th Country to Launch Its Own Ballistic Missile From Submarine, Seoul Says
06:56 GMTQuestions Raised Over Future of Whaling as Faroe Islands Slaughters 1,400 Dolphins in a Single Day
06:48 GMTUS Department of Justice Asks Federal Judge to Bar the Controversial Law on Abortions in Texas
06:29 GMTThird Shot & Attempts to Revive the Peace Process Haven't Lifted Israeli PM's Ratings, Here's Why
06:28 GMTCanada People's Party Poll Surge Shows Voters 'Fed Up' With Establishment, Leader Bernier Says
06:20 GMTIsrael Believes Iran Couple of Months Away From Being Able to Produce Nuclear Bomb
05:51 GMTImmigrants' Vaccine Scepticism Jeopardises Herd Immunity, Danish Health Authorities Warn
05:41 GMTUS Marines Hold Combat Drills in Stockholm Archipelago
05:31 GMTLive Updates: India Reports 27,176 New COVID Cases Over Past 24 Hours, 284 Deaths
04:30 GMTOh, Don't Do That! Golden Retriever Prevents Cat From Engaging in Fight
04:14 GMTTrump Says Reports of Milley Contacting Chinese General Would Amount to 'Treason' if True
04:04 GMT'We Said Yes to Science': Gavin Newsom Gives Remarks After Holding Off California Recall Vote
03:48 GMTNorth Korea Reportedly Launches Two Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan
02:58 GMTB-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber Damaged in Emergency Landing at US Air Force Base in Missouri
01:38 GMTLive Updates: US Media Projects Gavin Newsom Will Stave Off Recall Effort
01:12 GMTSnakes Survival Success Story: How the Asteroid That Killed Dinosaurs Gave Way to Serpents