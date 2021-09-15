Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/earths-magnetic-field-may-be-reversing-due-to-remains-of-ancient-planet-scientists-warn-1089094074.html
Earth's Magnetic Field May Be Reversing Due to Remains of Ancient Planet, Scientists Warn
Earth's Magnetic Field May Be Reversing Due to Remains of Ancient Planet, Scientists Warn
Our planet's magnetic field is something that naturally helps many animals to navigate, while also serving as a base for a huge amount of technological... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T12:13+0000
2021-09-15T12:13+0000
tech
earth
science
magnetic field
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106407/81/1064078119_0:0:1600:900_1920x0_80_0_0_f085efb5aebcb8ba7226887bc0dadd75.jpg
Earth's magnetic field appears to be going through some bizarre changes, with its magnetic north pole shifting from the Canadian Arctic towards Siberia, and the flipping seems to be accelerating, raising concerns of a possible geomagnetic reversal, according to the journal Astronomy.The speed of the north pole shift has reportedly risen up to 30 miles per year (48 kilometres per year). This wouldn't be the first geomagnetic reversal, as Earth has switched its magnetic poles at least ten times over the last 2.6 million years, with the most recent taking place some 780,000 years ago. Consequently, many scientists believe the planet is long overdue for another switch.Still, it is not yet fully possible to predict these changes. The anomalies that may be caused by these changes are estimated by scientists in varying ways, with a plausible magnetic reversal affecting both nature and human technology. One of the major threats suggested by the scientists is that, during a magnetic reversal, Earth's protection from charged particles from the Sun and cosmic rays will weaken. According to some geologists, such periods have correlated with mass extinctions in the past, while others argue that humans or their ancestors have been on Earth for several million years, having survived many reversals.There is also a suggestion that such anomalies might be caused by the remains of the ancient planet Theia - a cosmic body that struck Earth some 4.5 billion years ago, with the collapse resulting in the formation of our satellite, the Moon. While the remains of Theia have never been found, some scientists believe they are actually buried deep inside Earth.According to recent geological studies, the remains may be two rocks larger than the size of Mount Everest that are denser and hotter than the rest of the Earth's mantle. These rock masses apparently interfere with the convection of molten iron in the planet's core, where the magnetic field is generated, therefore weakening it in the South Atlantic.While the possible aftermath of a hypothetic magnetic reverse is yet to be fully estimated, scientists believe the impact depends on the time it takes. In the event of the magnetic field slowly shifting for many thousands of years, both humanity and nature will be able to adapt to it.
https://sputniknews.com/20210820/scotlands-ancient-lava-flows-reveal-earths-magnetic-field-weakens-every-200-million-years-1083668067.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106407/81/1064078119_200:0:1400:900_1920x0_80_0_0_e8ce730dfb085897f53894be1f78a6b2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, earth, science, magnetic field

Earth's Magnetic Field May Be Reversing Due to Remains of Ancient Planet, Scientists Warn

12:13 GMT 15.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / NASA Goddard Space Flight Center / Dynamic Earth - Earth’s Magnetic FieldDynamic Earth - Earth’s Magnetic Field
Dynamic Earth - Earth’s Magnetic Field - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / NASA Goddard Space Flight Center / Dynamic Earth - Earth’s Magnetic Field
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Our planet's magnetic field is something that naturally helps many animals to navigate, while also serving as a base for a huge amount of technological advances by humanity, such as television broadcasting, weather forecasting, and communications.
Earth's magnetic field appears to be going through some bizarre changes, with its magnetic north pole shifting from the Canadian Arctic towards Siberia, and the flipping seems to be accelerating, raising concerns of a possible geomagnetic reversal, according to the journal Astronomy.
The speed of the north pole shift has reportedly risen up to 30 miles per year (48 kilometres per year). This wouldn't be the first geomagnetic reversal, as Earth has switched its magnetic poles at least ten times over the last 2.6 million years, with the most recent taking place some 780,000 years ago. Consequently, many scientists believe the planet is long overdue for another switch.
Still, it is not yet fully possible to predict these changes. The anomalies that may be caused by these changes are estimated by scientists in varying ways, with a plausible magnetic reversal affecting both nature and human technology. One of the major threats suggested by the scientists is that, during a magnetic reversal, Earth's protection from charged particles from the Sun and cosmic rays will weaken.
According to some geologists, such periods have correlated with mass extinctions in the past, while others argue that humans or their ancestors have been on Earth for several million years, having survived many reversals.
A simulation of the Earth’s magnetic field - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2021
Scotland’s Ancient Lava Flows Reveal Earth's Magnetic Field Weakens Every 200 Million Years
20 August, 09:13 GMT
There is also a suggestion that such anomalies might be caused by the remains of the ancient planet Theia - a cosmic body that struck Earth some 4.5 billion years ago, with the collapse resulting in the formation of our satellite, the Moon. While the remains of Theia have never been found, some scientists believe they are actually buried deep inside Earth.
According to recent geological studies, the remains may be two rocks larger than the size of Mount Everest that are denser and hotter than the rest of the Earth's mantle. These rock masses apparently interfere with the convection of molten iron in the planet's core, where the magnetic field is generated, therefore weakening it in the South Atlantic.
While the possible aftermath of a hypothetic magnetic reverse is yet to be fully estimated, scientists believe the impact depends on the time it takes. In the event of the magnetic field slowly shifting for many thousands of years, both humanity and nature will be able to adapt to it.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:34 GMTFollowing Narrow Escape From Taliban, Afghan Citizen Looks to Europe After US Visa Delays
12:34 GMTGreen Activists Block Traffic in London Second Time This Week, Reports Suggest
12:13 GMTEarth's Magnetic Field May Be Reversing Due to Remains of Ancient Planet, Scientists Warn
12:06 GMTKLA Rebel Commander Accused of War Crimes in Kosovo Compares Trial in the Hague to ‘Gestapo’
11:46 GMT'I Thought I Was Doing Right Thing as Muslim': Ex-Daesh Bride Begum Issues Yet Another Apology
11:41 GMTVaccinated Only: Latvia Launches Separate Train Cars for Passengers With COVID Certificates
11:33 GMTHuawei Hires More Scientists, Boosts Basic Research to Deal With US Semiconductor Ban
11:23 GMTTaliban Leaders Reportedly Clash Over Division of Power in New Government
11:20 GMTBoris Johnson to Reshuffle Cabinet Today, Downing Street Source Says
11:20 GMTHead of Poland's Governing Party Calls Polexit Speculations Propaganda
11:15 GMTRosneft Shares Jump to Record High Amid Reports of Potential Gas Exports via Nord Stream 2
11:05 GMTWest Bank City of Jenin Prepares for Confrontation With Israel, as Search for 2 Fugitives Goes On
10:49 GMTUnique Physical Effect Demonstrated in Russian Lab
10:39 GMTVideo: Justin Trudeau Snaps at Heckler for Calling His Wife 'Wh**e' During Media Appearance
10:18 GMTNord Stream 2 Launch Will Balance Gas Price Parameters on European Market, Kremlin Says
10:14 GMTPutin Invited to US’ Online Summit on COVID-19 Response, Kremlin Says
09:52 GMTMan United Fans Want Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær to Be Fired After Champions League Loss
09:44 GMTUK Inflation Jumps to Highest Rate in Nine Years as Pandemic Bottleneck Hits Food And Petrol Prices
09:38 GMTUS Sec of State Blinken Evades Question on Who is Authorised to Mute Joe Biden During Briefings
09:21 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Reportedly Sends Message of 'Good Wishes' to North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un