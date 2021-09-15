Could Nicki Minaj’s Bizarre Hip-Hop Feud With UK PM BoJo Get Steamy?

An unlikely "love affair" could be blossoming between hip-hop star Nicki Minaj and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — thanks to her cousin's friend's testicles.Trinidadian-born Minaj sailed into the perfect tweetstorm on Monday when she informed her 22.6 million followers that a friend of her cousin on the Caribbean island had been left infertile by a horrific — while also hilarious — side-effect of the COVID-19 vaccine.Minaj's vaccine scepticism was the subject of a journalist's question at Wednesday evening's Downing Street press conference on planned measures to control the spread of the virus over the autumn and winter flu season.But despite Johnson’s “diss” towards her conference, Minaj tweeted that she loved the PM and his accent.The Harajuku Barbie later claimed she'd been "lied on" over the row and that she forgave Johnson… and only him. The message was complete with a bizarre audio recording of Minaj impersonating a British accent and claiming to have gone to Oxford University and been at school with late PM Margaret Thatcher. Deez Nut-NutsBoJo can claim to be living proof that the COVID jab doesn't make you infertile. He and his wife Carrie — dubbed "Princess Nut Nuts" in an epic diss by former adviser Dominic Cummings — announced at the end of July that their second child was on the way. That was four months after Johnson had his first dose of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine in late March and the second in early June.Meanwhile the saga of Nicki's cousin's friend's testizzles has already been immortalised in a rap track.While a Minaj-BoJo hook-up looks unlikely, there are signs the lady rapper may still be on the prowl for a new man.Just last Friday, Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty pled guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in the US state of California after moving there in July 2019 from New York, where he was convicted of raping a woman in 1995 at the age of 16.Twitter was alive with rumours that Minaj or one of her friends and relations might get a Cabinet seat to park her badonkadonk on in Johnson's Wednesday reshuffle.
My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied
Minaj's vaccine scepticism was the subject of a journalist's question at Wednesday evening's Downing Street press conference on planned measures to control the spread of the virus over the autumn and winter flu season.
Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty replied that people spreading rumours like Minaj's "should be ashamed." Johnson said he wasn't "as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be" — but that everyone should get a jab all the same.
The Harajuku Barbie later claimed she'd been "lied on" over the row and that she forgave Johnson… and only him. The message was complete with a bizarre audio recording of Minaj impersonating a British accent and claiming to have gone to Oxford University and been at school with late PM Margaret Thatcher.
🇬🇧 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 send this to the prime minister & let him know they lied on me. I forgive him. No one else. Only him. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ZmJ2sST8Es
BoJo can claim to be living proof that the COVID jab doesn't make you infertile. He and his wife Carrie — dubbed "Princess Nut Nuts" in an epic diss by former adviser Dominic Cummings — announced at the end of July that their second child was on the way. That was four months after Johnson had his first dose of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine in late March and the second in early June.
Meanwhile the saga of Nicki's cousin's friend's testizzles has already been immortalised in a rap track.
While a Minaj-BoJo hook-up looks unlikely, there are signs the lady rapper may still be on the prowl for a new man.
Just last Friday, Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty pled guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in the US state of California after moving there in July 2019 from New York, where he was convicted of raping a woman in 1995 at the age of 16.
Twitter was alive with rumours that Minaj or one of her friends and relations might get a Cabinet seat to park her badonkadonk on in Johnson's Wednesday reshuffle.
