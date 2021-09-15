Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/comedy-genius-influential-comedian-saturday-night-live-alum-norm-macdonald-dead-at-61-1089080794.html
'Comedy Genius': Influential Comedian, 'Saturday Night Live' Alum Norm Macdonald Dead at 61
'Comedy Genius': Influential Comedian, 'Saturday Night Live' Alum Norm Macdonald Dead at 61
Comedian Norm Macdonald died from a nine-year-long battle with cancer on Tuesday at the age of 61. He is best known for his work in the 1990s as a performer on... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T00:18+0000
2021-09-15T00:18+0000
news
us
viral
social
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089080999_46:0:2394:1321_1920x0_80_0_0_23ad38877c071989d4127842ef0aff08.png
Macdonald’s death was announced to the Hollywood news site Deadline by his management firm Brillstein Entertainment, and the actor had kept his cancer diagnosis very private. It included a statement from Macdonald’s longtime producing partner and friend, Lori Jo Hoekstra.Macdonald honed what would become his legendary deadpan performance style in standup comedy shows throughout his native province of Quebec, Canada. Macdonald’s early talents got him several television writing positions before he landed “Saturday Night Live,” where he both wrote and performed from 1993 until 1999.He rose to prominence as the anchor of the show’s “Weekend Update” satirical news segment from 1994 to 1998, where he earned praise for his comedic coverage of the O.J. Simpson murder trial, among other noteworthy news events.He was also known for his impressions of former Republican candidate Bob Dole during the 1996 US presidential election, and actor Burt Reynolds, whom he played on the “Celebrity Jeopardy!” sketches opposite Will Ferrell as the late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.After leaving the lauded comedy program, he starred on the eponymous sitcom “The Norm Show,” which lasted for three seasons from 1999 until 2001. He had also hosted the popular “Norm Macdonald Live” podcast, which ran from 2013 to 2017, and a subsequent series for Netflix called “Norm Macdonald Has a Show,” which ran for 10 episodes in 2018. He continued to perform stand-up throughout, and was even scheduled for a show at the upcoming New York Comedy Festival in November.He also had memorable roles in such films as “Billy Madison” and “The People vs. Larry Flynt.” He served as a voiceover role in the animated movie “Klaus, the “Dr. Dolittle” series, and as Death on the long-running animated TV series “Family Guy.”The official Twitter account of “Saturday Night Live” tweeted “Today is a sad day. All of us here at SNL mourn the loss of Norm Macdonald, one of the most impactful comedic voices of his or any other generation.”Fellow comedians and comedy actors, such as Patton Oswalt, Jim Carrey and Seth Rogen, also paid tribute to the legendary comedian on Twitter.Even Macdonald’s old target of impersonation, Bob Dole, tweeted a tribute to the late performer.Macdonald leaves behind a son, Dylan, born in 1993 to him and his ex-wife, Connie Vaillancourt.
He was among the SNL generation who were witty and funny, today it's a total woke BS and unfunny biased politized shitshow, they should let it die or put to death because it's worth- + useless.
0
1
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089080999_339:0:2100:1321_1920x0_80_0_0_76a6746502368785755c77b43e6047ef.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, us, viral, social

'Comedy Genius': Influential Comedian, 'Saturday Night Live' Alum Norm Macdonald Dead at 61

00:18 GMT 15.09.2021
© Screenshot/The Hollywood ReporterScreenshot captured famed comedian Norm Macdonald, who died on September 14 following a yearslong battle with cancer.
Screenshot captured famed comedian Norm Macdonald, who died on September 14 following a yearslong battle with cancer. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© Screenshot/The Hollywood Reporter
Subscribe
Comedian Norm Macdonald died from a nine-year-long battle with cancer on Tuesday at the age of 61. He is best known for his work in the 1990s as a performer on the long-running late-night variety show 'Saturday Night Live.'
Macdonald’s death was announced to the Hollywood news site Deadline by his management firm Brillstein Entertainment, and the actor had kept his cancer diagnosis very private. It included a statement from Macdonald’s longtime producing partner and friend, Lori Jo Hoekstra.
“He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly,” Hoekstra stated.
Macdonald honed what would become his legendary deadpan performance style in standup comedy shows throughout his native province of Quebec, Canada. Macdonald’s early talents got him several television writing positions before he landed “Saturday Night Live,” where he both wrote and performed from 1993 until 1999.
He rose to prominence as the anchor of the show’s “Weekend Update” satirical news segment from 1994 to 1998, where he earned praise for his comedic coverage of the O.J. Simpson murder trial, among other noteworthy news events.
He was also known for his impressions of former Republican candidate Bob Dole during the 1996 US presidential election, and actor Burt Reynolds, whom he played on the “Celebrity Jeopardy!” sketches opposite Will Ferrell as the late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.
After leaving the lauded comedy program, he starred on the eponymous sitcom “The Norm Show,” which lasted for three seasons from 1999 until 2001. He had also hosted the popular “Norm Macdonald Live” podcast, which ran from 2013 to 2017, and a subsequent series for Netflix called “Norm Macdonald Has a Show,” which ran for 10 episodes in 2018. He continued to perform stand-up throughout, and was even scheduled for a show at the upcoming New York Comedy Festival in November.
He also had memorable roles in such films as “Billy Madison” and “The People vs. Larry Flynt.” He served as a voiceover role in the animated movie “Klaus, the “Dr. Dolittle” series, and as Death on the long-running animated TV series “Family Guy.”
The official Twitter account of “Saturday Night Live” tweeted “Today is a sad day. All of us here at SNL mourn the loss of Norm Macdonald, one of the most impactful comedic voices of his or any other generation.”
Fellow comedians and comedy actors, such as Patton Oswalt, Jim Carrey and Seth Rogen, also paid tribute to the legendary comedian on Twitter.
Even Macdonald’s old target of impersonation, Bob Dole, tweeted a tribute to the late performer.
Macdonald leaves behind a son, Dylan, born in 1993 to him and his ex-wife, Connie Vaillancourt.
000010
Discuss
Popular comments
He was among the SNL generation who were witty and funny, today it's a total woke BS and unfunny biased politized shitshow, they should let it die or put to death because it's worth- + useless.
Terranian The 1st
15 September, 03:29 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:18 GMT'Comedy Genius': Influential Comedian, 'Saturday Night Live' Alum Norm Macdonald Dead at 61
YesterdayThree Former US Intelligence Officers Admit to Spying for Emirati Cyber Group Darkmatter
YesterdayUS Envoy For Yemen to Visit Saudi Arabia, Oman - State Dept.
YesterdayUS Sentences Iranian Man to 63 Months for Exporting Military Items - Justice Dept.
YesterdayArizona Sues Biden Administration Over Federal Vaccine Mandate - Attorney General
YesterdayHypocrisy of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala Dress Exposed
YesterdayCivilians Plan to Advance Space Tourism Industry in 3-Day Orbit Adventure - SpaceX
YesterdayCourt-Packing or Term Limits? Why Any SCOTUS Reform Is Highly Unlikely
YesterdayRecall: California's Governor Faces the Music
YesterdayHundreds of Thousands Without Power as Tropical Storm Nicholas Brings Deadly Floods to US South
YesterdayWhy California Recall Election Procedure Triggers GOP Suspicion
YesterdaySenate Foreign Relations Committee Grills Blinken Over 'Fatally Flawed' Afghanistan Withdrawal
YesterdayUS Gen. Milley Reassured China Twice in Trump’s Last Days POTUS Wouldn’t Attack, Woodward Book Says
YesterdayLIVE: World Leaders Kick Off 76th UNGA Session in New York City
YesterdayManchester United Fall to BSC Young Boys in Shocking Fashion
YesterdayVideo: Alleged Airstrike Reportedly Hits PMF Vehicles Along Syria-Iraq Border
YesterdayExperimental Concrete Made With Human Blood & Urine Could Help Colonize Mars, Scientists Say
YesterdayJoint Chiefs Chairman Reportedly Promised to Warn China in Case of US Preemptive Attack
YesterdayUS Democratic Representatives Seeking to Defund Police Spend Thousands on Personal Security – Report
YesterdayPrince Andrew May Be Forced to Give Evidence in Sex Assault Case, Lawyer for Epstein's Accusers Says