China Tensions After US Election; Indigenous Struggles Against Carbon; FOP & Social Media
K.J. Noh, a global justice activist, writer, teacher, and a member of Veterans for Peace, joins us to discuss news that, according to an excerpt from a new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff was so worried about the possibility of armed conflict with China triggered by the controversy over the presidential election and January 6, that he twice called his Chinese counterpart to assure him the US wasn’t planning a war. We talk about the lack of timeliness of these revelations, whether we should accept this story at face value, and the role that “insider journalism” plays in US politics.Dallas Goldtooth, Indigenous Environmental Network media team lead, Dakota cultural/language teacher, non-violent direct action trainer, co-founder of the Indigenous comedy group The 1491s, poet, journalist, traditional artist, powwow emcee, and comedian, talks to us about a new report on indigenous resistance against carbon, highlighting successes in the struggle to protect their lands and the environment. We also talk about the legal basis for indigenous resistance, and the risk of collective punishment native communities face when they choose to stand and fight.Jacqui Luqman, co-host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, joins us to talk about a lawsuit fighting back against police propaganda in social media, a new poll about new perceived threats against the US and how the country seemingly cannot exist without a designated enemy. We also discuss Secretary of State Blinken’s hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee regarding the retaliation drone strike in Kabul that left many civilians dead, and how this is just one example of many strikes that have killed civilians throughout the US occupation of Afghanistan.Michael Sampson, member of the national leadership of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and co-host of Redspin Sports, joins us to talk about US gymnasts testifying in the Senate over the handling of the investigation into the sexual abuse of Larry Nassar.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
China Tensions After US Election; Indigenous Struggles Against Carbon; FOP & Social Media

23:53 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 12:35 GMT 16.09.2021)
Book alleges officials’ concern about war with China in final days of the Trump administration. How this reveals the limits of insider journalism.
K.J. Noh, a global justice activist, writer, teacher, and a member of Veterans for Peace, joins us to discuss news that, according to an excerpt from a new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff was so worried about the possibility of armed conflict with China triggered by the controversy over the presidential election and January 6, that he twice called his Chinese counterpart to assure him the US wasn’t planning a war. We talk about the lack of timeliness of these revelations, whether we should accept this story at face value, and the role that “insider journalism” plays in US politics.
Dallas Goldtooth, Indigenous Environmental Network media team lead, Dakota cultural/language teacher, non-violent direct action trainer, co-founder of the Indigenous comedy group The 1491s, poet, journalist, traditional artist, powwow emcee, and comedian, talks to us about a new report on indigenous resistance against carbon, highlighting successes in the struggle to protect their lands and the environment. We also talk about the legal basis for indigenous resistance, and the risk of collective punishment native communities face when they choose to stand and fight.
Jacqui Luqman, co-host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, joins us to talk about a lawsuit fighting back against police propaganda in social media, a new poll about new perceived threats against the US and how the country seemingly cannot exist without a designated enemy. We also discuss Secretary of State Blinken’s hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee regarding the retaliation drone strike in Kabul that left many civilians dead, and how this is just one example of many strikes that have killed civilians throughout the US occupation of Afghanistan.
Michael Sampson, member of the national leadership of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and co-host of Redspin Sports, joins us to talk about US gymnasts testifying in the Senate over the handling of the investigation into the sexual abuse of Larry Nassar.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
