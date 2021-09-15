Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/blinken-us-australia-partnership-has-never-been-stronger-or-more-important-1089107291.html
Blinken: US-Australia Partnership Has Never Been Stronger or More Important
Blinken: US-Australia Partnership Has Never Been Stronger or More Important
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The partnership between the US and Australia has neither been stronger nor more important than it is right now, Secretary of State... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T18:07+0000
2021-09-15T18:07+0000
us
australia
antony blinken
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105595/95/1055959516_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_8af0143d87184a0eebdfdfa8585a323c.jpg
Later in the day, US President Joe Biden is set to announce a new working group with the UK and Australia to deliver Canberra their first nuclear submarine.The group, which will be known by the AUUKUS acronym, will also share information about artificial intelligence, cyber, underwater systems, long-range strike capabilities, and other advanced defence technologies.Both Payne and Blinken noted the significance of the two meetings near the 70th anniversary of the signing of the ANZUS treaty between the US, Australia, and for some time New Zealand, which advanced defence cooperation and communication between the nations in the Indo-Pacific region.
Ein großartiges Zeugnis, das ich allen HERPES-Patienten auf der Welt mitteilen muss. Ich habe nie geglaubt, dass es eine vollständige Heilung von HERPES oder eine Heilung für HERPES geben könnte wieder zu leben. Ich benutze die Herpes-Medikamente, die mir der Arzt gegeben hat. Im Moment kann ich Ihnen sagen, dass ich seit einigen Monaten keine Schmerzen mehr hatte, eine Verzögerung der Behandlung führt zum Tod. Dank Dr. NELSON Kräuterlösung können Sie ihn auch kontaktieren, wenn Sie Probleme wie HIV / AID, KREBS, HEPATITIS, DIABETES, HPV, LASSA-FIEBER, GONORRHEA, MENOPAUSE-KRANKHEIT, INFEKTION ETC haben. Sie können ihn über die WhatsApp-Nummer +14436204203 kontaktieren oder E-Mail: drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com.
0
1
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105595/95/1055959516_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_fb7e945cdda4bb2d3edd4f23160c05e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, australia, antony blinken

Blinken: US-Australia Partnership Has Never Been Stronger or More Important

18:07 GMT 15.09.2021
CC0 / / Australian flag
Australian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The partnership between the US and Australia has neither been stronger nor more important than it is right now, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during remarks alongside Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

"If we look at what the United States and Australia are doing together bilaterally, regionally, globally, this partnership has never been stronger, it’s never been more important, I think, to the wellbeing of our people", Blinken said

Later in the day, US President Joe Biden is set to announce a new working group with the UK and Australia to deliver Canberra their first nuclear submarine.
The group, which will be known by the AUUKUS acronym, will also share information about artificial intelligence, cyber, underwater systems, long-range strike capabilities, and other advanced defence technologies.
Both Payne and Blinken noted the significance of the two meetings near the 70th anniversary of the signing of the ANZUS treaty between the US, Australia, and for some time New Zealand, which advanced defence cooperation and communication between the nations in the Indo-Pacific region.
000001
Discuss
Popular comments
Ein großartiges Zeugnis, das ich allen HERPES-Patienten auf der Welt mitteilen muss. Ich habe nie geglaubt, dass es eine vollständige Heilung von HERPES oder eine Heilung für HERPES geben könnte wieder zu leben. Ich benutze die Herpes-Medikamente, die mir der Arzt gegeben hat. Im Moment kann ich Ihnen sagen, dass ich seit einigen Monaten keine Schmerzen mehr hatte, eine Verzögerung der Behandlung führt zum Tod. Dank Dr. NELSON Kräuterlösung können Sie ihn auch kontaktieren, wenn Sie Probleme wie HIV / AID, KREBS, HEPATITIS, DIABETES, HPV, LASSA-FIEBER, GONORRHEA, MENOPAUSE-KRANKHEIT, INFEKTION ETC haben. Sie können ihn über die WhatsApp-Nummer +14436204203 kontaktieren oder E-Mail: drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com.
marcus Smith
15 September, 21:32 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:35 GMTAfghan Central Bank Says Recovered $12.3 Million Previously Owned by Ex-Gov't Officials
18:24 GMTCalifornia Recall: Is it Time for Newsom to Open Champagne and for Elder to Concede Defeat?
18:18 GMTNew York City Requires All Delegates Attending UNGA to Show Proof of Vaccination
18:07 GMTBlinken: US-Australia Partnership Has Never Been Stronger or More Important
17:43 GMTTaiwanese Jets Land on Highway in Pineapple Field Amid Annual Drills on Defence Against China
17:17 GMTElon Musk Ignites Fire on Social Media After Posting Statement on UFOs
17:15 GMTNew Species of Hybodont Shark From Jurassic Period 160 Million Years Ago Discovered in India
16:51 GMTJoint Chiefs Chairman Milley Defends His China Interactions After Revelations Made in Woodward Book
16:51 GMTTwitter Explodes After World Anti-Doping Agency Says It Will Review Ban of Cannabis at Olympics
16:45 GMTUS Launches Half-Billion Dollar Study of Long-Term Effects of COVID-19
16:35 GMTFans Hail Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd Star Gifts His Shirt to Steward He Knocked Out With a Shot
16:30 GMTWho Let the Dogs Out? Goofy Huskies Scream for Help When Their Owner is Away
16:23 GMTUK Police Arrest 71 Climate Protesters Over Disruption on M25 Highway
16:17 GMTScores of US Vessels With ‘Stolen Syrian Oil’ Leave Arab Republic for Iraq, Report Says
16:10 GMTBiden Dismisses Reports of Chinese President Xi Turning Down Their Meeting While Beijing Keeps Mum
16:04 GMTThe Afternoon of the Short Daggers: The A-Z of Boris Johnson's September Cabinet Reshuffle
15:49 GMTUS Military’s Iron Dome Missile Defence System May Be Deployed in Ukraine
15:34 GMTSimone Biles, Other Athletes Call For Full Probe Into FBI, USA Gymnastics Over Allowing Sex Abuse
15:34 GMTEx-Acting CIA Director Says Jihadists 'Absolutely Inspired' by Taliban Victory, Hectic US Withdrawal
15:11 GMTCould Nicki Minaj’s Bizarre Hip-Hop Feud With UK PM BoJo Get Steamy?