B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber Damaged in Emergency Landing at US Air Force Base in Missouri
© AP Photo / Jeff RobersonA B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, assigned to the 509th/131st Bomb Wings out of Whiteman Air Force Base, performs a flyover of Barnes-Jewish Hospital to honor healthcare professionals and essential employees fighting against the coronavirus Friday, May 8, 2020, in St. Louis.
A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber was recently seen flying above the Atlantic Ocean with fellow US Air Force F-15s and Eurofighter Typhoons of the British Royal Air Force during a training mission that sought to build NATO relationships and mitigate certain "security risks" present in the European theater.
The US Air Force confirmed on Tuesday that a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber was damaged during an in-flight malfunction that recently took place on the runway at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.
The costly stealth bomber withstood damage as it was attempting to conduct an emergency landing amid a routine training mission early Tuesday morning, according to an Air Force Global Strike Command memo obtained by The Drive.
"There were no personnel injuries and no fire associated with the landing," the memo detailed.
The severity of the damage is unknown, as no further details were provided about the event, which is reportedly under US military investigation.
The Federal Aviation Administration has also issued a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for the immediate area.
© FAATemporary Flight Restriction for area surrounding Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.
The TFR is slated to be lifted on September 17, at 11:59 p.m. UTC.
This incident comes just days after a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber was spotted carrying out a training mission with British allies over the North Sea.
A 🇺🇸 B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flies alongside @usairforce F-15s and 🇬🇧 @RoyalAirForce Eurofighter Typhoons during a training mission over the #NorthSea. Missions like this help mitigate security risks within the European theater and build relationships with our @NATO Allies. pic.twitter.com/8OyRsh6Qe5— US Mission to NATO (@USNATO) September 7, 2021
The publication of new images of the typically elusive stealth bomber and accompanying fighter jets was viewed by some as a message to Russia. Although only 20 of the aircraft exist within the US Air Force, it is unclear if this was the same stealth bomber that was later damaged on Tuesday.