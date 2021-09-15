Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Australian Nuclear Subs Will Be Barred From New Zealand's Waters, Arden Says

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/at-least-two-of-bidens-19th-century-ancestors-were-enslavers-new-book-claims---1089111800.html
At Least Two of Biden's 19th-Century Ancestors Were Enslavers, New Book Claims
At Least Two of Biden's 19th-Century Ancestors Were Enslavers, New Book Claims
Throughout his political career of more than 40 years, US President Joe Biden has proudly embraced his Irish roots -- which can be traced back to the great... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T23:52+0000
2021-09-15T23:52+0000
ireland
joe biden
heritage
slavery
enslavement
genealogy
confederate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089111775_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a943f9187964c397ea666fa8b8105768.jpg
A new publication citing West Virginia-based genealogist Alexander Bannerman and lineage expert Gary Boyd Roberts has concluded that at least two of Biden's paternal ancestors enslaved multiple people in the 19th century. The experts' findings are highlighted in Politico correspondent Ben Schreckinger’s upcoming book, "The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power," and have been regarded as the first full, authoritative genealogy of Biden to be published. According to an excerpt from the forthcoming work, Bannerman was able to confirm via the 1800 Census that Biden's great-great-great-grandfather, Jesse Robinett, was listed as the owner of two enslaved people in Alleghany County, Maryland, at the time. Thomas Randle, another 3rd-great-grandfather of the US president, enslaved a 14-year-old boy in Baltimore County, Maryland, according to 1850 Census records and slave schedules cited by the genealogist. Randle remained listed as an enslaver of a single person during the 1860 Census. The West Virginia genealogist noted that while enslavement was practiced by Biden's ancestors, their overall ties to slavery were on the lower end of the spectrum - especially for those with colonial ancestry. It was also revealed that Biden has extended familial ties to Varina Anne Banks Howell, the wife of Confederate President Jefferson Davis. The experts' findings on Biden's paternal ancestry come months after the viral dissemination of a photo that showed a Confederate soldier, and claimed: "Joe Biden’s great grandfather Joseph J. Biden (1828-1880) was a slave-owner and fought for the Confederate States of America." While the Biden family does have ties to 19th-century enslavement in the US, the man depicted in the image was later identified as Richard Young Bennett. It is worth noting that Biden is not the only descendant of enslavers, as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and former US President Barack Obama both have ancestors who engaged in the practice.
ireland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089111775_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ff3578c3340edd8bd6b1f4c5030cf8c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ireland, joe biden, heritage, slavery, enslavement, genealogy, confederate

At Least Two of Biden's 19th-Century Ancestors Were Enslavers, New Book Claims

23:52 GMT 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / Leah MillisU.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks at Mather Airport, California
U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks at Mather Airport, California - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / Leah Millis
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Throughout his political career of more than 40 years, US President Joe Biden has proudly embraced his Irish roots -- which can be traced back to the great famine, per US genealogist Megan Smolenyak. While Biden may be quick to quote an Irish poet and pay respects to his maternal ancestry, less has been said about his paternal lineage and heritage.
A new publication citing West Virginia-based genealogist Alexander Bannerman and lineage expert Gary Boyd Roberts has concluded that at least two of Biden's paternal ancestors enslaved multiple people in the 19th century.
The experts' findings are highlighted in Politico correspondent Ben Schreckinger’s upcoming book, "The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power," and have been regarded as the first full, authoritative genealogy of Biden to be published.
According to an excerpt from the forthcoming work, Bannerman was able to confirm via the 1800 Census that Biden's great-great-great-grandfather, Jesse Robinett, was listed as the owner of two enslaved people in Alleghany County, Maryland, at the time.
Thomas Randle, another 3rd-great-grandfather of the US president, enslaved a 14-year-old boy in Baltimore County, Maryland, according to 1850 Census records and slave schedules cited by the genealogist. Randle remained listed as an enslaver of a single person during the 1860 Census.
The West Virginia genealogist noted that while enslavement was practiced by Biden's ancestors, their overall ties to slavery were on the lower end of the spectrum - especially for those with colonial ancestry.

"Not a lot of ancestors, and not a lot of slaves," Bannerman said.

It was also revealed that Biden has extended familial ties to Varina Anne Banks Howell, the wife of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.
The experts' findings on Biden's paternal ancestry come months after the viral dissemination of a photo that showed a Confederate soldier, and claimed: "Joe Biden’s great grandfather Joseph J. Biden (1828-1880) was a slave-owner and fought for the Confederate States of America."
While the Biden family does have ties to 19th-century enslavement in the US, the man depicted in the image was later identified as Richard Young Bennett.
It is worth noting that Biden is not the only descendant of enslavers, as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and former US President Barack Obama both have ancestors who engaged in the practice.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:45 GMTSpaceX Launches Crew Dragon Spaceship With First-Ever Fully Civilian Crew on Board
YesterdayAt Least Two of Biden's 19th-Century Ancestors Were Enslavers, New Book Claims
YesterdayHead of Islamic State in Greater Sahara 'Neutralized' by French Forces, Macron Reveals
YesterdayCDC Research Sees Spike in US Obesity Rate From 2018 to 2020
YesterdaySpaceX Launches First Ever All Civilian Group Into Orbit
Yesterday'Major Traffic Collision' in California Sees Vehicle Drive Over Cliff
YesterdayUS President Biden Delivers Remarks on National Security Initiative
YesterdayAustralia to Gain Nuclear-Powered Submarine From Joint Defense Effort With US, UK
YesterdayMagnitude 5.4 Earthquake Shakes China's Sichuan Region - EMSC
YesterdayNearly 70% of Americans Believe Rise in COVID-19 Deaths Preventable - Poll
YesterdayLawyer of Russian National Grichishkin Anticipates Sentencing Hearing in October
YesterdayLaw Enforcement Reportedly Use Commercial Data for 'Warrantless' Surveillance on Possible Criminals
YesterdayGeneral Mark Milley Facing Increased Scrutiny From Lawmakers Over Secret Calls to China
Yesterday'Stay Tuned': GOP Candidate Elder Hints at Possible Rematch With California Governor Newsom
YesterdayMore Equal Users: Decisions to Shield Celebrities Came From the Top, Facebook Whistleblower Recalls
YesterdayAfghan Central Bank Says Recovered $12.3 Million Previously Owned by Ex-Gov't Officials
YesterdayCalifornia Recall: Is it Time for Newsom to Open Champagne and for Elder to Concede Defeat?
YesterdayNew York City Requires All Delegates Attending UNGA to Show Proof of Vaccination
YesterdayBlinken: US-Australia Partnership Has Never Been Stronger or More Important
YesterdayTaiwanese Jets Land on Highway in Pineapple Field Amid Annual Drills on Defence Against China