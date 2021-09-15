https://sputniknews.com/20210915/ahead-of-pm-modis-71st-birthday-14-foot-tall-statue-made-from-scrap-iron-to-be-installed-in-india-1089086799.html
Ahead of PM Modi's 71st Birthday, 14-Foot Tall Statue Made From Scrap Iron to Be Installed in India
Ahead of PM Modi's 71st Birthday, 14-Foot Tall Statue Made From Scrap Iron to Be Installed in India
For over a decade, the father-son artisan duo Katuri Venkateswara Rao and Ravichandra from the "Surya Silpa Sala" studio in the state of Andhra Pradesh have... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
To pay an artistic tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday on 17 September, the artisan duo Katuri Venkateswara Rao and his son Ravichandra have made a 14-foot tall statue that will be installed in Bengaluru.The artisans, who run the Surya Silpa Sala studio in Tenali in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, used various discarded materials and scrap iron, mostly nuts and bolts, to create the statue. Looking exactly like PM Modi, the bronze and scrap iron statue also has a "Made In India" symbol in reference to his much-talked-about campaign that aims to empower and boost local artisans and talent to produce items within the country. Netizens are in awe, praising the artisans for their marvelous piece of art. Possessing international recognition in making scrap iron sculptures, Rao and his team of artisans have made artistic sculptures using almost 100 tonnes of iron scrap for the past 12 years."We have also exhibited our iron scrap statues in places like Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong", Rao said.
For over a decade, the father-son artisan duo Katuri Venkateswara Rao and Ravichandra from the "Surya Silpa Sala" studio in the state of Andhra Pradesh have been making statues from discarded scrap iron. Their artwork includes statutes of Indian politicians Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, M Karunanidhi, and many others.
To pay an artistic tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday on 17 September, the artisan duo Katuri Venkateswara Rao and his son Ravichandra have made a 14-foot tall statue that will be installed in Bengaluru.
The artisans, who run the Surya Silpa Sala studio in Tenali in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, used various discarded materials and scrap iron, mostly nuts and bolts, to create the statue.
"It took almost two months and around 10-15 workers to complete this statue", Rao told the Indian news wire ANI.
Looking exactly like PM Modi, the bronze and scrap iron statue also has a "Made In India" symbol in reference to his much-talked-about campaign that aims to empower and boost local artisans and talent to produce items within the country.
Netizens are in awe, praising the artisans for their marvelous piece of art.
Possessing international recognition in making scrap iron sculptures, Rao and his team of artisans have made artistic sculptures using almost 100 tonnes of iron scrap for the past 12 years.
"We have also exhibited our iron scrap statues in places like Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong", Rao said.