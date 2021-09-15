Registration was successful!
Afghan Women's Youth Football Team Evacuated to Pakistan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the Afghan women's youth football team, who received threats from the Taliban*, arrived in Pakistan with their families on 15... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
"We welcome the Afghanistan Women football team, they arrived at Torkham Border from Afghanistan," Pakistan's Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry stated in a tweet, adding the footballers had been received by a representative of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).The Taliban threatened the girls for playing sports. Initially, the players were supposed to go to Qatar, but the plan was scrapped after the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport on 26 August. Most members of the women's adult football team managed to fly out of the country last week with the help of the Australian government, but the young players failed to get away due to problems with their documents. They were forced into hiding from the militants.The non-governmental organisation Football for Peace, the government of Pakistan, and the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) helped with the evacuation of 32 young football players and 83 members of their families. They will now head for the city of Lahore to be stationed at the PFF headquarters.Earlier this week, Afghan lightweight boxing champion and member of the national female boxing team, Seema Rezai, told Sputnik that she was forced to leave the country after the Taliban threatened her with death if she refused to stop training or continued boxing in the United States.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
Afghan Women's Youth Football Team Evacuated to Pakistan

12:53 GMT 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEAn Afghan woman holding a soccer ball and wearing a CAFA (Central Asian Football Association) credential, waits in line at a processing center for refugees evacuated from Afghanistan at the Dulles Expo Center near Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S., August 24, 2021
An Afghan woman holding a soccer ball and wearing a CAFA (Central Asian Football Association) credential, waits in line at a processing center for refugees evacuated from Afghanistan at the Dulles Expo Center near Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S., August 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the Afghan women's youth football team, who received threats from the Taliban*, arrived in Pakistan with their families on 15 September.
"We welcome the Afghanistan Women football team, they arrived at Torkham Border from Afghanistan," Pakistan's Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry stated in a tweet, adding the footballers had been received by a representative of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).
The Taliban threatened the girls for playing sports. Initially, the players were supposed to go to Qatar, but the plan was scrapped after the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport on 26 August. Most members of the women's adult football team managed to fly out of the country last week with the help of the Australian government, but the young players failed to get away due to problems with their documents. They were forced into hiding from the militants.
Во время визита директора Талибана по физическому воспитанию и спорту Башира Ахмада Рустамзая в спортзал в Кабуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
Afghanistan
Which Sports Have Not been Banned by the Taliban (Yet)
11:45 GMT
The non-governmental organisation Football for Peace, the government of Pakistan, and the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) helped with the evacuation of 32 young football players and 83 members of their families. They will now head for the city of Lahore to be stationed at the PFF headquarters.
Earlier this week, Afghan lightweight boxing champion and member of the national female boxing team, Seema Rezai, told Sputnik that she was forced to leave the country after the Taliban threatened her with death if she refused to stop training or continued boxing in the United States.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
