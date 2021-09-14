https://sputniknews.com/20210914/us-think-tank-claims-iran-could-have-enough-enriched-uranium-for-nuke-in-month-1089061227.html

US Think Tank Claims Iran Could Have Enough Weapons-grade Uranium for Nuke in a Month

Iran will have enough highly enriched uranium to build a nuclear weapon in just a month’s time, claims a new report by the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS), a Washington-based think tank focusing on nuclear nonproliferation.The document points to a recent estimate by the International Atomic Energy Agency which says that as of 30 August, Iran had produced 10 kg of “near 60 percent enriched uranium, with a “significant quantity” of that allegedly enough to build a nuclear explosive, according to ISIS. “As this stock grows, Iran can also more quickly produce WGU for a nuclear explosive,” the paper suggests.Nuclear experts deem weapons-grade uranium to be material with an enrichment rate of 90 percent. The nuclear bomb the US dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 (one of the two nuclear weapons ever used in wartime and against people) had an enrichment level of 80 percent.ISIS suggests that Iran’s enrichment activities and the production of 60 percent enriched uranium, or highly enriched uranium, is “associated with a key step in the traditional stepwise process of climbing from natural uranium to 90 percent enriched uranium.”The think tank admits that it has no actual evidence that Iran is willfully pursuing nuclear weapons, indicating that the country may only work to produce 90 percent enriched uranium “if the leadership orders its production or moves toward the construction of nuclear weapons.”The Islamic Republic has given no indication of any plans to build nukes, and on the contrary, has repeatedly emphasized its opposition to nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction of any kind. The country voluntarily eliminated its stocks of chemical weapons in the 1990s before joining the Chemical Weapons Convention in 1997, and did not use them in the 1980s, even as Saddam Hussein’s Iraq used neurotoxins against Iranian forces on the battlefield, and against Iranian civilians in cities.The Institute for Science and International Security has received scrutiny over its focus on Iran’s nuclear programme, which according to Iranian officials is of a strictly peaceful nature, while downplaying or even ignoring completely the Middle East’s other major nuclear power – Israel, which is suspected of already possessing between 80 to 400 nuclear weapons. Iranian officials have not shied away from attacking Israel’s US and European allies over their perceived “double standard” on Iranian and Israeli nuclear activities.ISIS’s report isn’t the first attempt to suggest that Iran is on the brink of becoming a nuclear weapons state. Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu famously spent much of the past decade claiming that the Islamic Republic was on the verge of constructing a bomb, allegedly being just “months” or “weeks” away from doing so. When his predictions failed to materialize, the prime minister would make fresh claims, and the cycle would repeat itself.Nuclear NegotiationsWestern concerns over Iran’s alleged nuclear weapons activities began to grow in 2019, one year after the United States unilaterally pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal – a landmark international agreement which committed Iran to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of crushing Western sanctions. After the US walked out of the deal, Tehran gave its Western European signatories a one-year window to develop mechanisms to bypass US sanctions pressure. When they failed to do so, Iran began to increase its uranium enrichment rate, and to stockpile these materials.After President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Iran has continued to increase enrichment, from between 5-20 percent in late 2020 to 60 percent by the spring of 2021, possibly as a form of pressure on the White House to return to the JCPOA. Iran and the US have held multiple rounds of negotiations on the reactivation of nuclear agreement, but have hit a deadlock, with the US side demanding that Tehran first reduce its enrichment and stockpiling, and the Islamic Republic saying Washington must scrap its illegal sanctions first.

